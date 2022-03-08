Wheatland Union High boys soccer coach Ben Fausett reiterated last weekend following the team’s loss in the Northern California Division V Regional Final that the program is trending upward despite the disappointing finish to King City.
Wheatland lost in its first appearance in the NorCal D-V final, 2-1, in sudden death overtime to King City, a team out of Monterey County which competes in the Central Coast Section for athletics.
It was just the fourth loss for Wheatland on the year. Fausett’s bunch finished 16-4-3 and runner-up in both NorCal D-V and the Northern Section D-II ranks.
Fausett said it’s the best finish for him since he took over midway through the 2018-19 season for a coach that had to step down prematurely due to a heart condition. At the time, Fausett had just moved to Wheatland with the first of his two sons playing varsity as a sophomore. Wheatland’s administration approached Fausett and inquired if he could step in to coach the team, Fausett recalled.
Wheatland finished 0-11-1 that year in Fausett’s first season in charge of the program. However, the trend progressed from there: Fausett and Wheatland won four games in the 2019-20 season and then earned its first winning season under Fausett and assistant coach Dominic Brooks during the COVID-19-shortened year of 2020-21.
The next year with playoffs back and a solid upper and lower class in its starting lineup, the Pirates captured 16 wins and advanced to the final step of boys soccer in California.
Fausett said last weekend Wheatland was one of 10 teams in NorCal still playing soccer.
“That’s something to be proud of,” Fausett said.
Fausett said with what he has coming back that includes one of the top scoring stars in the area, he likes his chances at continuing the program’s ascent to greatness.
Wheatland has at least four players from its No. 1 unit returning next year. Perhaps the team’s centerpiece is sophomore Hiroshi Yang, who scored the game-tying goal late in regular season against King City on a direct kick that bent its way away from defenders into the right corner of goal.
The moment the equalizer found the back of the net, it was sheer pandemonium on the field and on the sidelines of Wheatland.
Senior goalkeeper Jorge Valeriano said Yang has contributed scores like the one against King City since he joined the program as a freshman.
“He’s been pushing all season, I can’t express how good he is at this sport,” Valeriano said.
When Valeriano was a sophomore he said the team struggled to control the midfield.
But when Yang first made his appearance in varsity soccer, the midfield issue was almost solved overnight, Valeriano said.
“He can control the (midfield) by himself,” Valeriano said. “His skill is unmatched.”
Fausett said with Yang and players like Jonathan Chavez coming back next season, Wheatland has the capability to be right back where it ended the 2021-22 season.
“Hopefully we put boys soccer on the map as far as Wheatland is concerned,” Fausett said.
Sutter girls lose
It was a similar result in Sutter County over the weekend, with the Sutter Union girls soccer team ending its season on a sour note following a 1-0 loss to Kimball, out of Tracy, in the NorCal D-V girls soccer regional final.
Sutter finished up 22-3-3, champions of its division in the NSCIF and second in NorCal D-V.
“The girls are a little disappointed that we could not come out with a win, but I told the team that, ‘They should hold their heads high because they gave it their all,’” Sutter coach Jeff Stanhope said. “The girls still had an outstanding season and made history for Sutter.”
With Sutter only graduating Dara Schmidt off its current roster, Stanhope said the program remains in good hands.
“We will have the core group coming back and our freshmen will have a year of competition under their belt,” he said. “We will be ready for another run next season.”