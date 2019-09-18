Colusa 3, East Nicolaus 0

Despite having the game delayed three times due to a bat flying over and around the court in Colusa's Don Bransford Gymnasium, the RedHawks did not lose focus and swept the Spartans 25-11, 25-15, 25-12.
 
Colusa's two six footer's in the middle, Carly Lay and Hannah Taylor, dominated the net recording 10 kills apiece in the process and continually disrupted the Spartan attack.
 
Setter Annie Lay handed out 26 assists while libero Amber Morales had six digs and 14 service points.
 
Colusa (11-8) closes out the week on Thursday when they host Pioneer (Woodland).
 

Wheatland 3, East Nicolaus 0

The Wheatland volleyball team hosted East Nicolaus on Wednesday night as the Pirates would sail past the Spartans in straight sets: 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16.

The Pirates were led by multiple players including Kelly Phillips who delivered 22 assists, five kills and five aces. Gabi Herring and Kennedy Netto also contributed offensively for the Pirates as they finished with eight kills and six kills respectively.

On defense it was the Francisca Salazar show as she led Wheatland with an impressive 30 serve receives and 17 digs. 

Despite the tough loss, East Nicolaus also had some stand out performers on Wednesday night. Brynn Lauppe led the Spartan defense with 14 digs while Taylor Roccucci contributed with four kills and four aces. 

Wheatland (19-8) will travel to Winters tonight, while East Nicolaus (6-3) will travel to Golden Sierra on Monday. 

COLLEGE

Volleyball

Yuba 3, Contra Costa 0

The 49ers volleyball program played on the road in its first conference match as it defeated Contra Costa in straight sets: 25-5, 25-4 and 25-4. 

Yuba was led by Ellexia Xiong with eight kills, Sarah Hankins with 14 assists and Rebekah Grammer with three aces. 

Yuba (1-0, 3-5) will play its next match on Friday when it hosts Mendocino College at 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you