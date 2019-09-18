Colusa 3, East Nicolaus 0
Wheatland 3, East Nicolaus 0
The Wheatland volleyball team hosted East Nicolaus on Wednesday night as the Pirates would sail past the Spartans in straight sets: 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16.
The Pirates were led by multiple players including Kelly Phillips who delivered 22 assists, five kills and five aces. Gabi Herring and Kennedy Netto also contributed offensively for the Pirates as they finished with eight kills and six kills respectively.
On defense it was the Francisca Salazar show as she led Wheatland with an impressive 30 serve receives and 17 digs.
Despite the tough loss, East Nicolaus also had some stand out performers on Wednesday night. Brynn Lauppe led the Spartan defense with 14 digs while Taylor Roccucci contributed with four kills and four aces.
Wheatland (19-8) will travel to Winters tonight, while East Nicolaus (6-3) will travel to Golden Sierra on Monday.
COLLEGE
Volleyball
Yuba 3, Contra Costa 0
The 49ers volleyball program played on the road in its first conference match as it defeated Contra Costa in straight sets: 25-5, 25-4 and 25-4.
Yuba was led by Ellexia Xiong with eight kills, Sarah Hankins with 14 assists and Rebekah Grammer with three aces.
Yuba (1-0, 3-5) will play its next match on Friday when it hosts Mendocino College at 6 p.m.