Wheatland Union High softball dropped the frontend of a doubleheader with Pioneer Valley League foe Marysville Wednesday in extra innings, 5-4, falling a half-game back of PVL leader Sutter (13-0, 6-0 PVL) as a result.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Pirates (9-3, 6-1). As far as the rankings, Wheatland dropped seven spots to No. 38 in the combined Sac-Joaquin Section poll that is published by MaxPreps.com twice a week through the regular season.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
There are a host of teams surrounding Wheatland as of Thursday, including No. 39 River Valley (4-2), which fell to Inderkum in a run-rule contest, 11-1 Wednesday, and No. 42 Marysville (6-5).
Marysville sits in fourth in the PVL, two-and-a-games back of league-leader Sutter, the top team in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Sutter begins an out of the area tournament on April 13 against St. Bonaventure (9-5), a top-25 small school team out of the Southern Section. St. Bonaventure is based out of Ventura.
Yuba City moved up to No. 13 in the combined Sac-Joaquin poll following its 15-9 win over Capital Valley Conference leader Bella Vista. The Broncos dropped to No. 52 following the loss. The two teams will meet again starting April 18 for the opener of a three-game set in Fair Oaks. Yuba City (12-5, 7-2 CVC) opens a league three-game series with Woodcreek Tuesday in Yuba City.
Woodcreek (6-5-1) sits third in the CVC and is ranked No. 31 in the SJS following Thursday’s release.
Whitney of Rocklin remains the top-ranked team in the SJS poll. The Wildcats were one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney (12-2), the 11th-ranked team in the MaxPreps state poll, took down Yuba City, 11-1
Colusa improved to 11-1 with an 8-0 win over Winters, the No. 2 ranked team in the MaxPreps Northern Section Division IV computerized poll. Colusa sits tops in D-IV and No. 2 overall in the section as of Thursday.
The RedHawks hit the road Monday to open against the second-ranked team in the Southern Section, Bishop Montgomery, of Torrance, in an out of the area tournament.
East Nicolaus took down upper division opponent Pleasant Valley, 2-0 on Wednesday behind a three-hit complete-game shutout from Arizona State bound Meika Lauppe. Lauppe struck out 13 Vikings in seven innings. The win solidified the Spartans’ No. 1 ranking in the NSCIF for at least one more week at 9-0-1.
East Nic hosts Willows (7-1) today at 4 p.m. in a Sac Valley League contest.
On Monday, East Nicolaus travels to Roseville to take on the No. 11 team out of the Sac-Joaquin, Woodcreek (6-2-1), beginning at 4 p.m.