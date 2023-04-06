Wheatland Union High softball dropped the frontend of a doubleheader with Pioneer Valley League foe Marysville Wednesday in extra innings, 5-4, falling a half-game back of PVL leader Sutter (13-0, 6-0 PVL) as a result.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Pirates (9-3, 6-1). As far as the rankings, Wheatland dropped seven spots to No. 38 in the combined Sac-Joaquin Section poll that is published by MaxPreps.com twice a week through the regular season. 

Tags

Recommended for you