The Wheatland Union High football team entered Thursday night’s Pioneer Valley League game not only in search of its first win of the season, but looking to play spoiler to Bear River, which can still make the playoffs if it wins out.
It was a hard-nosed, defensive slugfest but in the end, it was the Bruins who prevailed in a 14-7 victory over Wheatland at WUHS.
“We have had a rough season this year that dealt a lot of injuries,” said Wheatland coach Andy Fatten. “We just wanted to use this game to continue to celebrate our seniors and build on our foundation, our culture, our futures.”
The Pirates may sit at 0-9, but they did not look the part Thursday night. The defensive line held Bear River (3-6, 2-3 PVL) to just 87 yards rushing, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. Leading the charge defensively was senior Brody Wilkerson, who caused problems in the Bruin backfield all night.
“We knew that shutting down the run was gonna be the key of the game,” said Fatten. “Our D-line is senior heavy, big, and physical. They play laterally and they like to hit. We knew that Bear River was big and strong up front with a couple of strong running backs and we wanted to challenge that.”
Offensively, Wheatland actually outgained Bear River 175-169, but penalties and turnovers were its achilles heel.
Despite the mistakes, Wheatland still had a chance to win it at the end. After forcing a turnover on downs deep in their own territory, the Pirates moved down the field in the final minutes with a vicious rushing attack from Quinten Johnson and Kayden Glover.
Glover rattled off a 15-yard run with under a minute remaining to set the Pirates up with a first down at the Bruin 14-yard line. Unfortunately for the Pirates, a sack and consecutive incompletions quickly made it fourth-and-20.
In their final chance, Pirate quarterback Jack Phillips rolled to his left and put the throw on the money in the back corner of the end zone but Bear River’s Joey Knox got just enough of the ball to force an incompletion and seal the deal for the Bruins.
Despite the loss, Fatten made sure his team did not hang its heads.
“I couldn't be prouder. I can't be prouder,” said Fatten. “I'm sad to see this group leave. The last home game, obviously we all wanted to end differently. But you know, they gave it everything they had out there and I could not be prouder of them.”
The Pirates will hit the road Oct. 27 to take on Sutter (9-0, 5-0 PVL), a program that Fatten used to coach, in hopes of salvaging a win in their first season in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Asked what he wants to see from his team as the season wraps up, Fatten said, “I want to see them play with heart and keep their passion.”
Game time is set for 7:15 p.m.