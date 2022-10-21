The Wheatland Union High football team entered Thursday night’s Pioneer Valley League game not only in search of its first win of the season, but looking to play spoiler to Bear River, which can still make the playoffs if it wins out.

It was a hard-nosed, defensive slugfest but in the end, it was the Bruins who prevailed in a 14-7 victory over Wheatland at WUHS. 

