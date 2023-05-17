With the help of a 10-run burst in the second, the top seed Sutter Union High softball team won its 13th run-rule contest, 16-0 over No. 8 Woodland Christian in five innings at home Tuesday in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
Sutter moved to 26-1 and will host No. 4 Orestimba (20-4) in the semifinals today at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the D-V finals, played Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River College.
No. 3 Wheatland (19-8) at No. 2 Calaveras (19-2) is the other D-V semifinal, which is set for 4 p.m. today in Calaveras.
For Sutter, Tuesday’s win was the result of the hot bat and ready made arm of junior Olivia Bauer. The Boise State commit went 4-4 with two doubles and four RBI, while pitching a complete-game two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead the Huskies.
Morgan Heggstrom collected two doubles, while Alexa Carino had two home runs and six RBI against Woodland Christian (12-9).
Orestimba took down No . 5 Marysville (14-8) on the road Tuesday, 6-3, despite two homers and three hits from Michigan bound senior Jenissa Conway.
In the other half of the bracket, Wheatland routed Sonora, 13-1 in five innings behind four hits and three runs from Zoey Tinsley and a trio of hits and a double off the bat of Alauna Kelley. Briseis Botanis also had three hits on two home runs and drove in three for Wheatland.
Top seed Colusa advanced to its second straight D-IV final with a 16-0 rout of No. 4 Winters, earning a date with second-seed University Prep (17-11) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Northern Section Division IV championship.
Colusa (25-3-1), seeking its second straight section title, got a monster game from junior Luke Kalfsbeek who drove in five on three hits, while Seth Kalisuch added three RBI for the top-seeded RedHawks.
Will McCoy got the win on the mound after allowing one hit through four innings of shutout ball.
Colusa last faced University Prep in 2019.