With the help of a 10-run burst in the second, the top seed Sutter Union High softball team won its 13th run-rule contest, 16-0 over No. 8 Woodland Christian in five innings at home Tuesday in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.

Sutter moved to 26-1 and will host No. 4 Orestimba (20-4) in the semifinals today at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the D-V finals, played Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River College.  

