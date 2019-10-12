The Wheatland Pirates came away with a commanding win on Friday night as they shutout the Thunderbirds, 36-0.
Leading the way for Wheatland was running back Tariq Parker with 133 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
Tight end Zack Roper had a stellar night with two receiving touchdowns and 56 total receiving yards.
The Pirate defense accounted for a total of seven turnovers, they were led by Jesse Schnablegger with 2 sacks and 11 tackles, Devin Belcher with two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 10 tackles.
Wheatland (4-2) will be back in action next week at home as they face Orland on homecoming night.
East Nicolaus 58, Trinity 12
The Spartans rushed off to a blowout victory tonight as they defeated the Wolves on the road by a 46-point margin.
Leading the way for East Nic was quarterback Gavin McAuliff, with 238 passing yard, two touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Other notable offensive performance came from the following players: J.T. Stinson with one touchdown, Aaron Alestra with 91 rushing yards, Mitch Barker with 115 yards and two scores and lastly, David Earhart with two receiving touchdowns.
On defense, the Spartans were led by Earhart and Ashton York who each tallied an interception. Meanwhile Gabs White and Garrett McCray combined for nine tackles.
East Nicolaus (5-1) will host Mt. Shasta next week.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 19, Gridley 8
The Sutter Huskies JV squad came away with a win on Friday night as they beat the visiting Bulldogs by a score of 19-8.
Leading the way on offense for Sutter was quarterback Trevor Eck, connecting with D’Angelo Acosta and Leighton Tarke for a touchdown apiece.
Troy Brucie rounded out the scoring with a rushing touchdown.
The Huskies led 19-0 at the half and held on in the second half due in large part to a solid defensive effort by Yuli Alvarez, Joey Bicknell and Noah Tibbet.
Sutter (6-0) will be back in action next Friday when they face off against the Tigers in Oroville.
Colfax 41, Marysville 15
The Indians suffered a tough home loss on Friday night as the Falcons zoomed off to a 41-15 win.
Despite the tough loss, the Indians were led by Jerriah Mcbath with 150 yards and two touchdowns.
“The second half was just mental mistakes for us, we have to be better next week,” head coach Jeff Freeman said.
Marysville (3-4) will play at Center next week.
Bear River 42, Lindhurst 14
The Blazers fell to the visiting Bruins by a score of 42-14.
Despite the loss there were a few bright spots on the offensive side of the ball. Sam Alfred ran back a kick off return 85 yards for a touchdown and Adrian Armendariz connected with Simon Enochs on a 54 touchdown pass.
The Bear River offense maintained possession of the ball throughout the night converting numerous 3rd downs.
Lindhurst Coach Hark Dulai noted the Blazers (2-5) are working hard to get better each week, they hope to turn things around next Friday when they take on Colfax on the road.