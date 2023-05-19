The second upset on Thursday came in Calaveras County when the No. 3 Wheatland Union High softball team upset second-seed Calaveras, 14-3 to advance to the section championship in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section. 

Wheatland (20-8) will take on No. 4 Orestimba (22-4) in the SJS Division V title game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cosumnes River College.

