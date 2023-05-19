The second upset on Thursday came in Calaveras County when the No. 3 Wheatland Union High softball team upset second-seed Calaveras, 14-3 to advance to the section championship in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Wheatland (20-8) will take on No. 4 Orestimba (22-4) in the SJS Division V title game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cosumnes River College.
Wheatland, a second place finisher to Sutter in the Pioneer Valley League, struck for four runs in the third, two in the fifth and sixth to run-rule Calaveras (20-2).
Hannah Golenor had a team-high four runs batted in on two hits for the Pirates, while Kendall Harris and Hallie Prather each drove home two.
Prather, Golenor and Briseis Botanis each homered in the win.
Wheatland’s last section championship was in 2007 as a member of the Northern Section.
East Nicolaus, the three-time defending NSCIF D-V champs, get a crack at a four-peat today when it hosts Los Molinos in a rematch of last year’s D-V game at noon in South Sutter County.
The No. 2 seeded Spartans (27-1-1) throttled No. 6 Mount Shasta, 14-0 to get back to the title game at home.
East Nicolaus has been the top team in the NSCIF all year, with just one loss on the books – a thriller in Sutter, 1-0.