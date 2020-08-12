The attitude toward coronavirus has evolved over time for Lindhurst High School Athletic Director Bob Jensen.
“Initially I thought it was just like the flu and didn’t really think it was a serious issue,” Jensen said in an email submitted to The Appeal. “It has become very apparent that it is much more serious, and it is imperative that everyone follow the guidelines established regarding wearing a mask and social distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus.”
Jensen said the future of high school sports in 2020-21 is directly dependent on how well Yuba-Sutter gets the outbreak under control.
“I worry that there are so many people that continue to downplay the seriousness of the situation and refuse to abide by the simple guidelines that the experts say are very important to slowing the spread of the virus,” Jensen said. “Unless the situation has improved significantly by December or January, all high school sports will be in jeopardy. If the situation has not improved significantly in the next few months, it is not inconceivable that high school sports could be postponed again or even canceled altogether.
Currently Lindhurst is shut down, he said, with no timetable for reopening.
“It’s hard to see school administrators approving full contact practices and contests if we require students to maintain social distancing and wear a mask throughout the school day,” Jensen said. “The coaches and athletes I have talked to seem to be doing OK. Everyone is anxious to get started, but understands the importance of keeping everyone safe.”
One potential issue that Jensen sees moving forward is rescheduling and transportation moves of three seasons of sports condensed down to down starting in January.
It could prove to be very challenging, he said.
But it also means that society is moving forward, not backward in the pandemic.
Jensen said the most important aspect of today’s world that each and every one of his students continue to remain healthy and safe.