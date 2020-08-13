A year ago at this time high school sports in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area were bustling, with athletes and coaches engaging in daily workouts to prepare for their upcoming seasons.
Then on the athletic director front, department heads were diligently planning for not only fall 2019 but also spring 2020 and beyond.
Fast forward to fall 2020 and sports here are essentially at a standstill, hoping the mid-valley region can get off the state’s watch list long enough to resume a condensed fall season in December or January, meaning spring football for the first time in decades (if ever).
“(Marysville High School) has worked diligently on making the return to athletic activities safe, but I am not sure we have thought of everything. Is that even possible?” Athletic Director David Chiono said in an email. “I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will be with us through the spring of 2021 and maybe even longer … I hope I am wrong. I am not sure we can keep our kids safe if the rate of positivity, hospitalizations and deaths keep going up. Quite honestly, I do not believe that playing high school sports is worth the lives of even one person in our community.”
Chiono said his patience has run out on anyone who does not believe in the severity of the public health crisis.
As much as Chiono wants to reopen and get life back to normal, he said it is imperative that it’s done safely and within state regulations, in order to not put any more lives at risk.
“My worst nightmare is that one of our students, or student athletes, takes this virus from school or a sports event, back home to their family,” Chiono said. “My priorities are making high school sports work the best we can under the circumstances, putting the health of all first. Kids need to be active but in a safe environment.”
What is a safe environment right now?
Chiono lays out what Marysville has been thinking about since school shut down back on March 13.
“In terms of athletics, I am not sure we will be able to transport athletes in buses. How do we socially distance (ourselves) in the locker rooms?” Chiono said. “How can I make it work for athletes that missed all of spring sports last year and may again miss spring sports this year?”
Those are only a few of the questions that keep Chiono and the MHS athletic department up at night.
It’s a stressful time for everyone, especially now with the advent of school reopening on a digital front. Chiono’s hope is that the area gets on the same page so Yuba-Sutter can overcome the coronavirus for good.
“For the schools in the (Sac-Joaquin Section), we are going to wait to start and hope the spread of the illness is on a consistent downward trend, thus reducing the risk for our athletes,” he said. “We have done our best to communicate with coaches, parents and athletes on how we are going to proceed with athletics.”
In the meantime, Chiono’s hope is that his constituents will begin trusting reliable sources moving forward.
“Social media is a platform where you see so much misinformation and it is a constant struggle to make sure the community has the latest and most accurate information,” he said. “It has been so easy for some members of our community to make up the facts about COVID-19 and how it should not affect what we do – a ‘let’s go back to normal’ mentality. From the death (and) infection rate that is a dangerous mentality.”