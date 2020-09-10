Editor’s note: Do you want your high school football fix? Most people these days do, especially in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa where there are no games right now due to the pandemic. Well, MaxPreps has compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the greatest high school teams ever. Today is the final part of the series.
When it comes to determining the greatest team of all-time from each state, the recent offerings from Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower) certainly come into consideration for California. Any discussion about the greatest teams in the Golden State, however, has to begin with De La Salle (Concord). The only question: Which Spartan team do you pick?
De La Salle was named national champion seven times, including four in a row between 2000 and 2003. However, MaxPreps chose the 2001 team because it best exemplified the four pillars that we determined mark greatness -- dominance, consistency, efficiency and leadership. We used national rankings to determine dominance, win streaks and state-title streaks to measure consistency, offensive/defensive point totals to mark efficiency and head coaching prowess to measure leadership.
The 2001 De La Salle team is just one of example of 50 all-time great squads chosen from each state. Some teams were no-brainers, like the 1970 Brewer (Maine) team that finished No. 5 in the national rankings -- the highest ever ranking for a team from that state. Or the 1940 Washington (Massillon, Ohio) team where every starter earned a spot on the All-State first team. Other states were not so easy.
Sources for the list include state association websites, along with school yearbooks, MaxPreps’ story from 2018 on the Top 50 greatest teams of all-time. We also tried to honor any in-state newspaper’s choice as the greatest team from that state when such a determination was made.
Greatest prep football teams of all-time
Pennsylvania
Harrisburg Tech, 1919
Record: 12-0
Coach: Paul Smith
Points For/Against: 701-0
Breakdown: No team has scored more points in a season in which it did not give up a point than Harrisburg Tech. Outscoring opponents 701-0, Harrisburg Tech earned recognition as the top team in the nation and was even listed as the greatest high school football team of all time by a football publication in the early 1980s. Harrisburg knocked off Portland (Maine) 56-0 in a national championship game. Running back Carl Beck led the nation in 1918 and 1919 with 204 points in the latter season. The school closed in the mid-1920s.
Rhode Island
Bishop Hendricken (Warwick), 2015
Record: 11-0
Coach: Keith Croft
Points For/Against: 378-133
Breakdown: The Hawks have been a perennial state champion over the past three decades, collecting 17 state championships, including the 2015 team. Cal-Preps, in its rankings of the top single seasons over the past 20 seasons, has the 2015 Bishop Hendricken team as the best in the state during that time frame. The squad featured junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye, who is one of the nation’s top college linemen at the University of Michigan.
South Carolina
Summerville, 1984
Record: 14-0
Coach: John McKissick
Points For/Against: 526-154
Breakdown: There was a time when McKissick wasn’t the winningest coach in high school football. After winning a third straight state championship in 1984, McKissick moved up to 323 career wins, putting him in a tie for fifth all-time and at 58 years old making him the youngest coach to reach the total. The eighth state champion in McKissick’s career, he told the Greenville News, “they’re one of the best, if not the best,” following a 16-12 win over Spartanburg in the state finals. The Green Wave finished the season ranked No. 8 in the nation.
South Dakota
Washington (Sioux Falls), 1956
Record: 9-0
Coach: Grant Heckenlively
Points For/Against: 238-52
Breakdown: Much like Bill Walsh handing over a Super Bowl champion team to new head coach George Seiffert, so too did Bob Burns hand over a powerhouse team to new Heckenlively. Burns built a powerhouse in Sioux Falls that went on to win 14 straight state championships. According to the Argus Leaders’ Gridiron Greatness series from August 2019, Burns took the job at Augustana College in the summer of 1956 and Heckenlively took over what would become regarded as the greatest team in South Dakota history. Among the wins included victories over Boys Town of Lincoln (Neb.), Brainerd (Minn.), Lincoln (Neb.), and De La Salle (Minn.).
Tennessee
Knoxville, 1937
Record: 11-0
Coach: Wilson Collins
Points For/Against: 275-38
Breakdown: While several Tennessee teams have been named national champions, none can boast the type of national schedule Knoxville played in 1937. Playing teams from six states, Knoxville beat perennial national champion Toledo Waite (Ohio), 13-7, and also beat North Carolina power Asheville, 32-6. Two Georgia teams fell, including powerhouse Atlanta Boys, 40-13. Knoxville concluded the season over Florida state champion Miami Senior, 25-0.
Texas
Katy, 2015
Record: 16-0
Coach: Gary Joseph
Points For/Against: 778-62
Breakdown: There have been many great teams in Lone Star State history, but the Katy team simply dominated on defense with 10 shutouts and beat Lake Travis (Austin) 34-7 in the finals. Katy outscored its playoff opponents 309-44 in six games. The team was ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Prep Poll and by MaxPreps. Joseph has a record of 213-21 in 16 seasons at Katy with four state titles and three 16-0 seasons.
Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper), 2019
Record: 14-0
Coach: Eric Kjar
Points For/Against: 641-207
Breakdown: Only in its eighth season of existence, Corner Canyon has become a state and national power, finishing No. 8 in last year’s MaxPreps national rankings. Corner Canyon has won back-to-back state championships and has won 28 straight games. The team featured quarterback Cole Hagen, who threw for 3,676 yards and rushed for 1,108 yards.
Vermont
Brattleboro, 1965
Record: 8-0
Coach: Andy Natowich
Points For/Against: 445-32
Breakdown: At the time, the Colonels were the highest-scoring team in Vermont history, averaging nearly 56 points per game. According to the Brattleboro Daily Reformer, the team never went more than eight plays without scoring. The average distance of each touchdown was 27 yards with only 22 of 68 scores coming from inside the 10-yard line.
Virginia
Hampton, 1996
Record: 14-0
Coach: Mike Smith
Points For/Against: 811-97
Breakdown: The best of three straight state championship teams at Hampton in the mid-1990s, the Crabbers were ranked No. 1 in the nation and finished No. 1 in 1997 as well. Coach Mike Smith ranks as the No. 3 overall winningest coach in national history with 494 wins and his 1996 team averaged almost 58 points per game. Quarterback Ronald Curry, a Parade All-American, led the team to all three state championships and finished his career with 11,519 yards of total offense.
Washington
Bellevue, 2012
Record: 14-0
Coach: Butch Goncharoff
Points For/Against: 672-102
Breakdown: Part of the Bellevue dynasty under coach Butch Goncharoff, Bellevue wasn’t a national champion (like Everett in 1920), but Bellevue dominated in 2012. Part of a 67-game win streak, the 2012 squad knocked off Trinity (Euless, Texas) 31-24 and defeated Washington powers Mount Si (twice), Eastside Catholic and Bothell.
West Virginia
Capital (Charleston), 2014
Record: 13-0
Coach: John Carpenter
Points For/Against: 676-196
Breakdown: Capital has been around since 1989 when it began its inaugural season with a 12-0 record and has a .641 winning percentage in its 30-year history. However, the 2014 is the best team in school history, and the history of West Virginia, as it finished No. 78 in the country and scored a school record 676 points. Running back Kashuan Haley was the state MVP with 1,726 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns.
Wisconsin
Kimberly, 2014
Record: 14-0
Coach: Steve Jones
Points For/Against: 587-116
Breakdown: Wisconsin sports historian Kevin Patrowsky, who has written a book on the history of high school football in the Badger State, points to the 2014 Kimberly team as the state’s best, especially for the modern era. Under Jones, Kimberly won 70 straight games over a five-year period. A Division 2 team in 2013, Kimberly moved up to Division 1 in 2014 and had little trouble winning the second of five straight state championships.
Wyoming
Sheridan, 1991
Record: 10-0
Coach: Bruce Keith
Points For/Against: 427-92
Breakdown: Sheridan has one of the winningest programs in state history, capturing 27 state championships. The 1991 squad had the best mixture of offense and defense of any of those title teams, averaging 42.7 points per game while allowing under 10 points. The closest game was a 27-8 win over Gillette in the state finals. Seven players made all-state, including Back of the Year Blaine Phillips and Lineman of the Year Derek Rupp. The state title was the second of four straight from 1990-93.