Former Marysville High head football coach Cullen Meyer once described Will Claggett as a man who brings the fire to a football game.
Claggett was the defensive coordinator under Meyer in 2016 when Marysville last made the Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.
Claggett, a former Division I linebacker at Montana State, will take over the Marysville program starting in 2022.
Claggett said he is hoping to reinvigorate the program that has seen a lot of change on the sidelines the past few years. Jeff Freeman coached Marysville in 2019 but then resigned to take another job out of the area.
Marysville opted out of football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resurfaced in 2021 under interim head coach Jordan Holmes.
With Holmes at the helm, Marysville finished 5-5 but missed the playoffs.
Claggett is hoping to change the program’s fortune beginning this fall.
“Our program has been through a tremendous amount of change and instability over the past six years and I plan to bring structure and discipline to our program,” Claggett said in a statement. “We have a great senior class made up of players like Maddox Marino, Jack Howsley, Danny Lanini, Joe Endicott, Jayden Brown and Kayden Ellyson and these kids are fired up to get Marysville football back to its winning ways. Our program will be built around hard work, teamwork, discipline, family and competing like maniacs on Friday nights. We will put a product on the field that makes our community proud.”
Claggett has a strong background working under Meyer as the defensive head coach.
“While coaching with Meyer we made the playoffs every season, had at least seven wins and our defense was consistently tops in the division in terms of scoring defense,” Claggett said.
Claggett will begin working with his new team May 2 when Marysville opens spring practice. It’s approximately a month-long commitment where the team will practice two hours a day, five days a week doing football drills with no contact, Claggett said.
He said spring is a great opportunity to begin to build a program. When Claggett, who was a former Appeal-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, played he was a dominate force on defense, as evidenced by Meyer and others who watched him compete each week.
Claggett went on to play at Butte College where he was a two-time all-conference linebacker followed by Montana State where he earned all-Big Sky honors at the position.
Claggett said his fire still runs deep and hopes to put Marysville back on the map of success starting this fall when it transition to the expanded Pioneer Valley League alongside area foes Sutter, Wheatland and Lindhurst, as well as out of the area opponents Colfax, Bear River and Center.
“Our league is straight-up murderers’ row,” Claggett said. “It is stacked and I could not be more excited to take over Marysville football at this time. Friday nights will be epic in the PVL and we look forward to competing with ungovernable enthusiasm every week.”
Claggett is home now for the long haul, he said, and looks to make Marysville a consistent winner each year.
“If you cut me open, I bleed black and orange and that is why I decided to take over this program,” Claggett said. “There is nowhere else I would rather be and no other group of kids I would rather lead than the players we have at MHS right now. I love Marysville and our football team will make sure to make our community proud to be an Indian every Friday night.”