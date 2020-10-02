William Carey women’s volleyball, helped in part by Sutter High product Gillian Tripp, opened its 2020-21 season defeating Mobile in nonconference action, 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22 Friday night at the Ben Waddle Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Tripp, a 2017 Sutter grad, finished with four kills on seven attacks, 24 assists and nine digs. She’s primarily the team’s full-time setter in a 5-1 offense.
The Crusaders got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind 7-3. WCU settled in and went on an 11-3 run to take the lead and cruised to a 25-16 victory.
Carey (1-0) kept the momentum heading into the second set, racing out to 15-5 advantage. However, Mobile battled back to close the gap down the stretch but WCU was able to hold on for the 25-23 victory to go up 2-0 in the best-of-five match.
The third set saw both teams going back and forth, before Mobile slowly started to pull away with a 13-7 advantage. WCU once again answered the bell, battling back and tying the match on two different occasions. With the set tied at 21 all, WCU went on a 4 -1 run to take the set and the match.
Jordan Stephens led the Carey attack finishing with 11 kills while Baylee Fairbanks had nine. Nina Messinger chipped in with 15 digs.
WCU is back in action Saturday, October 17 in New Orleans to take on Xavier University.