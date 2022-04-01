Allyssa Williams called the college recruiting process stressful, especially following the shutdown of athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams’ ability to talk with college coaches was delayed several times during COVID. At one point she felt discouraged that her career might end after Yuba City High School.
“It was aggravating,” Williams said.
Thanks mostly to her work through travel softball, Williams and former teammate Cali Niccum were finally able to lock a next step in place, with both Honkers inking deals to the NCAA Division II level.
Williams will play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, of the Northern Sun Conference, while Niccum decided on Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
Williams called the scholarship offer and eventual signing a “big relief.”
Next year Williams will likely be a seventh-inning closer or starter for Duluth, which hired Lynn Anderson to take over the program as head coach. Anderson and Williams were in communication for a while dating back to when Anderson coached at D-III Grinnell College in Iowa.
“I found my dream school,” Williams said.
Williams said Anderson likes her demeanor in the circle, especially the ability to enter in difficult situations and shut down the opposition.
Williams recalled the Duluth coach saying that she could be used a lot in bases loaded, one- or two-outs situations.
Williams, in three years with the YC varsity team, has compiled a 2.01 ERA with 13 wins in 180.2 innings pitched, according to MaxPreps.com.
Niccum signs with Fort Lewis College
Niccum, also a senior at YC but is not with the softball team due to a decision to opt-out this year, said the recruitment process centered around promoting her athletic and academic achievements through social media networks like Twitter.
Niccum began early on in her prep and travel ball career posting videos to Twitter. She would tag multiple coaches to each post as a way to get noticed.
“I would not be where I am without Twitter,” Niccum said. “I got so much attention.”
Niccum, a .357 hitter in 42 games for YC, said having a live social media presence can go a long way to taking that next step in softball or any sport.
She also advised the younger generation to not be hasty with your decision – let the offers come and do not be tricked into committing early.
Niccum said sometimes college coaches will give a recruit simply a week to decide or risk losing funds.
But it’s important, she said, to remain open to different schools throughout the process.
“The more offers the more attention you get,” Niccum said.
What hasn’t changed is the timetable of when athletes can begin communicating with coaches at the next level. Niccum said it’s still junior year of high school that those talks can start.
Niccum received about a 90 percent scholarship offer to play for Fort Lewis College, which plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Niccum is recruited to play third base and catcher at the next level.