Prep boys basketball
Center 100, Lindhurst 56
Monday was a rude awakening for the Blazers, with them allowing Center to score triple-digits in a 100-56 defeat at home.
Center was led by Alex McCord and Edward Powell, who each dropped home 14 points in the road Pioneer Valley League win over Lindhurst (5-8, 0-1 PVL).
Lindhurst’s individual box score was not available by the date of publication.
The Blazers are scheduled to travel across the bridge today (Wednesday) to take on rival Marysville (17-3, 3-0 PVL) in the indoor version of the Battle of the Bell game beginning at 7 p.m. at MHS.
It is the first of two set meetings between the schools.
Marysville 95, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning 25
The Indians extended their win streak to seven games with a nonleague blowout over Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning out of Nevada City.
Marysville (17-3) opened up the scoring with a 35-5 lead after one quarter, then extended its advantage to 50-19 at the break. Jaxon Finley and Ambelique Clarke led Marysville with 18 points each, while Shawn Smith added 11.
Inderkum 93, River Valley 58
One of the state’s best basketball teams came to Yuba City Monday and took down River Valley, 93-58, in a Capital Valley Conference battle.
Inderkum (15-1, 4-0 CVC) led RV (8-12, 1-3), 21-10 after 8 minutes and 55-23 at the break.
The Falcons, who hadn’t played a game in 10 days, responded with a 24-point third quarter to cut into the commanding deficit before falling short by 38 points.
RV is at Antelope (17-3, 4-0) today for a 7 p.m. scheduled contest.
Prep girls basketball
Colusa 41, Durham 37
The RedHawks edged Durham on the road Monday to get to 5-0 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Colusa (13-6, 5-0) is at Pierce today for a 6:30 p.m. game.
Inderkum 54, River Valley 26
RV failed to score 10 points in each of the game’s four quarters Monday in a league loss to Inderkum.
The Falcons trailed 30-12 at the break and 40-21 after three quarters.
Inderkum improved to (9-10, 3-1 CVC), while RV fell to (1-17, 1-5) on the year. RV is scheduled to host Yuba City in the final regular season game between the rivals Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pierce 68, Live Oak 17
Tanya Dulai had seven points for Live Oak in the league loss Monday.
Live Oak hosts Durham today (Wednesday) beginning at 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 81, Marin 69
The 49ers went to 5-0 in Bay Valley play Monday with a double-digit home win over College of Marin.
Yuba (11-6, 5-0 BVL) led 52-41 at the break, and then played Marin (3-10, 1-3) even in the second half to wrap it up.
Prep boys soccer
Marysville 2, Colfax 2
The Indians played to a draw with Colfax and are now 8-8-1 overall and 1-4-1 in league.
Marysville is at Bear River today, 6:15 p.m.
Center 4, Lindhurst 2
Lindhurst allowed a pair of goals in each half to fall to Center Monday.
The Blazers are now 5-8-1 overall and 2-3 in league.
Prep girls soccer
Colfax 10, Marysville 0
It was a forgettable one for Marysville after it allowed 10 goals in a loss to Colfax.
Marysville fell to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the PVL.
Lindhurst 5, Center 1
Lindhurst earned its third league win Monday over Center, improving to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in PVL action.
Amateur boxing
Hit Squad Boxing’s Felix Guzman (119) beat Oregon State champion Uriel Ibarra in Portland Oregon at a Rip City Boxing event last weekend.
Also on Saturday, Kaiden Freeman, of Hit Squad, won a unanimous decision in a rematch against another Oregon state champion Damian Garcia at 75 pounds. Yuba city’s Cory Williams lost a close split decision in his first boxing match versus Seattle’s Darion Torres-Vega.
