Prep girls soccer
Lindhurst 4, Marysville 0
The Blazers wrapped up second place in the Pioneer Valley League Monday with a shutout of Marysville.
Lindhurst ended the regular season at 12-8 overall and 7-3 in the PVL – a finish that secured a No. 13 seed in the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. Lindhurst opens at No. 4 at Rosemont (Sacramento) beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
The two schools have not played each other since at least 2004, according to MaxPreps.com archives.
Marysville ended the regular season at 3-13 overall and 2-8 in league.
Woodcreek 7, Yuba City 0
League champion Woodcreek routed YC last week to end the Honkers’ season at 8-10-2 overall and 3-7-2 in Capital Valley Conference action.
It was senior night for YC, with the program honoring Mia Ramos, Lauren Negrete, Eva Villanueva, Katharine Hopper, Natalie Bender, Arinola Alalade and Jackie Lopez.
“I am so proud of the progress the girls made this season,” YC head coach Jerry Schicht said. “I congratulate the seniors on their hard work these past four years and the successes they earned this past season.”
The team’s top scorer, junior Lorelai Miller netted 21 goals to lead YC in its full first season in two years.
Prep boys soccer
Marysville 3, Lindhurst 2
The Indians scored a trio of goals in the opening half to take down rival Lindhurst in the regular season finale for both schools Monday.
Marysville ended its season at 9-10-1 overall and 3-6-1 in league. Lindhurst finished up at (7-11-1, 4-6).
Prep girls basketball
Bear River 63, Marysville 55
Despite 16 points from Karisma Briggs and 13 off the hand of Sophia Rogers, the Marysville High girls basketball team fell at home to Bear River last week. The loss dropped the Indians to 18-5 overall and 4-3 in the PVL heading into the final week of the regular season that starts tonight at Center of Antelope, beginning at 7 p.m.
Head coach Marvin Prince said Marysville needs to take care of business tonight and Friday at Lindhurst in order to secure a second automatic qualifying bid out of the PVL for the postseason.
Even though Marysville is third in league, it should move up to second for playoffs because Bear River is expected to drop into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V bracket, Prince said.
“We will move up and replace them in the playoffs,” Prince said. “We should get a top-4 (or) top-5 seed so long as we take care of business.”
Prep boys basketball
Sutter 67, Corning 44
Amrin Mann poured in 17 points, Caden Simmons added 12 to help Sutter Union rout Corning on homecoming last week.
Sutter (11-14, 6-4 Butte View League) enters its final week of the regular season tied for the six-seed in the Northern Section Division IV playoffs.
Postseason seeds will officially be released this weekend.
Prep wrestling
East Nicolaus’ Gomez wins SVL boys title
League champion Guillermo Gomez won the 220-pound bracket and earned the Sacramento Valley League Outstanding Wrestler award, according to a news release.
Christian Fruetel placed second at 170.
In the girls division, Julia Gomez won the Heavyweight class and earned the Outstanding Wrestler award, the release stated.
Men’s basketball
Yuba 108, Mendocino 77
Jordan Bryant netted a team-high 20 points, while Jonah Roth added 18 for the 49ers in their road win Monday in Ukiah.
RJ Smith, Darrius Kendall and Jacob Henry posted double-figures offensively for Yuba College (14-8, 8-2 Bay Valley).
Yuba hosts Solano (3-15, 1-6) today in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the women’s team beginning about 7:30 p.m.
Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius said a win today sets up a first-place showdown Friday at Contra Costa (16-4, 8-2).
Women’s basketball
Yuba 79, Mendocino 50
The 49ers won their seventh straight game Monday in front of zero spectators in Ukiah to improve to 10-7 overall and 6-1 in conference.
Raenette McCrae, a North Carolina Central University signee, dropped in 20 points to lead Yuba College. Zianna Hundal added 19 in the double-digit win.