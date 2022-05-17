The top-seeded Marysville High baseball team inched even closer to a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final with a 1-0 win at home Monday against No. 12 Orestimba (Newman) in the SJS best two-of-three semifinal series.
Stevie Cherry won the game on the hill with a three-hit shutout through six innings. He struck out 10 and walked just two batters.
At the plate, Jack Howsley drove in the game-winning run with a double in the top of the fourth for Marysville’s only hit of the game. Howsley drove in Cole Tyler, who reached on a walk.
Tyler relieved Cherry in the seventh to close it out with a couple strikeouts for Marysville (25-5).
The Indians look to punch their ticket to the D-IV championship today (Wednesday) when it travels south to take on Orestimba in game two of the series. A winner take-all game three (if necessary) is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at MHS.
In the other semifinal, No. 11 Galt upset No. 2 Calaveras, 1-0 on Monday in a best-out-of-three series.
Auto racing
MRP hosts point race Saturday
Saturday night, May 21 could be the most important championship point race of the season for the winged 360 sprint cars at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. The reason is it will serve as the final track point race for the winged 360 sprint cars until July 1.
Joining the winged 360 sprint cars on Saturday are the Hobby Stocks and Lightning Sprints. Bobby Butler continues to hold on to the point lead in the winged 360 sprint car division. During the six events that have been completed, Butler has amassed 240 total points. Chasing him in second is Korey Lovell. The five-time track champion, Lovell, has 225 total points. Rookie Carson Hall sits third with 222 total points. Michael Wasina and Kevin Lovell round out the top five. Butler and Wasina are the only two in the top five with one main event victory.
The Hobby Stocks will compete for the fifth time this season. Howard Law continues to dominate the division with three wins and an 18-point edge over the second-place driver Kyle Cheney. The most intriguing battle is between Cheney and the two drivers closely behind him. Maurice Merrill sits third and is only three markers behind Cheney. One-point behind Merrill is Zach Lindgren. Second through the fourth spot is separated by just four-points. Joe Gillock sits comfortably in the fifth spot.
The BCRA Lightning Sprints make their one and only appearance of the season to MRP. Matt Land of Elk Grove, leads the group while Hunter Kinney sits in the second.
Adult tickets (16- to 61-years old) are $15, junior/seniors/military (with ID) are $13, kids (3- to 11-years-old) are $6 and children 2 and under are free. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
Parking is free at MRP. To buy tickets online visit https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022.
To watch from home, visit a pay per view option at www.norcalspeed.tv.
Special Olympics
The Yuba/Sutter/Colusa Special Olympics sent 52 athletes to the Special Olympics Northeast Regional Track and Field Competition In Folsom last weekend.
Each athlete participated in three sports and all of the local athletes received at least one medal. Alexis Miller won gold in the 100 meters, long jump and turbojav.
The Yuba/Sutter Group (Coached by Bo Patten) was the largest delegation in the track meet and will be selecting a team to participate in the Northern California Summer Olympics at Santa Clara University on the weekend of June 24-26. In addition to track and field, bocce ball and swimming will also have teams selected for the Summer Olympics. The Yuba/Sutter/Colusa Swimmers will be participating in the Northeast Regional Meet In Chico on May 21.