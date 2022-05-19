Competing at the Northern Section team finals for the first time in eight years, the Sutter Union High boys golf team finished third earlier this week at Bailey Creek Golf Course.
Sutter was well off the pace of NSCIF champion Pleasant Valley out of Chico.
“Nowhere near PV was (University Prep) in second, Sutter in third and Modoc fourth,” Sutter Union High School boys golf coach Ken Crother said in a statement. “I kind of thought we had a chance and everyone decided to have their bad day at the same time.”
Sutter’s Reed Scott shot a team-low 89 over 18 holes, while Jake McDermott finished one stroke behind with a 90.
Next year Sutter transitions to the Sac-Joaquin Section to compete in the expanded Pioneer Valley League alongside area foes, Wheatland, Lindhurst, Marysville and Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln.
The out of the area teams will consist of Bear River, Center and Colfax – all current members of the PVL.
While it is technically a boys team, Crother said the school welcomes female golfers on the squad.
RV softball is at St. Francis today in SJS playoffs
The River Valley softball team (17-9-1) will travel to Sacramento today (Friday) to take on No. 2 St. Francis (24-3) in the SJS D-II quarterfinals. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
St. Francis finished second in the Delta League that includes playoff teams Sheldon, Elk Grove and Pleasant Grove.
Tickets can only be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CA68747.