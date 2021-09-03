Marysville at Oroville
Marysville had some fun in Oroville, putting up 40 points in the first half to complete the blowout on the road, 40-0.
Quarterback Thomas Hinojosa passed for a couple touchdowns to Kris Bridgers and Trishton Henderson. On the ground, Joseph Endicott completed a short-yardage score, while Elijah Marin popped one in from 15 yards for Marysville (2-1).
Landin Parks also scored. Defensively, Cole Tyler scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.
“All three phases we looked pretty solid, kids played well and kept their composure,” Marysville coach Jordan Holmes said. “Everybody got to play. It was a good win for the program.”
Marysville is at Live Oak next week.
Colusa at Central Valley
Colusa scored 22 in the second quarter to blow it open en route to a 42-0 win over CV.
Quarterback Emanuel Frias passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for one for the RedHawks (2-0).
“He worked real hard all summer, a leader on and off the field, and has a really pretty deep ball,” Colusa head coach Mikey Badaluco said.
Frias completed balls to three different receivers all night. Defensively, Juan Arreguin had nine tackles and a sack. Niko Silvas collected seven tackles.
Colusa is scheduled to host Willows next week.
Pierce vs. Clear Lake
Pierce grinded out a 15-8 win at home ove Clear Lake Friday, improving to 1-1 on the year.
Bryce Murphy scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak from 4-yards out to put away the victory.
Manuel Lopez rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Iain Kalfsbeek had 10 tackles and three sacks for the Bears.
Pierce is scheduled to host Williams (0-1) in the annual Rice Bowl next week.