Prep boys basketball
Venture Acad. 64, Marysville 52
Marysville’s Joshua Brown led the way with 13 points while Landin Parks added 12 in the team’s loss at home Monday to Venture Academy out of Stockton in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. Marysville, seeded third this year, ended its run at 24-5 overall and Pioneer Valley League champions for a second straight season. Venture Academy (23-5), the sixth seed, advances onto the semifinals where it will travel to No. 2 Calaveras (24-7) at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Prep girls basketball
Dixon 69, Marysville 35
Within three points after eight minutes, seventh-seeded Marysville struggled in the second quarter to fall behind second-seeded Dixon by double-digits at the break. The Indians couldn’t recover, losing 69-35 Monday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
Dixon (24-3) had four in double figures, led by Ingra Simpson’s 15 points. Dixon will host No. 3 Colfax (26-4) in the semifinals today at 7 p.m.
Marysville ended its season at 22-6.
Faith Christian 55, Tioga 32
Fifth-seeded Faith Christian earned a road victory on Monday over No. 4 Tioga in the Sac-Joaquin Division VI playoffs.
Audrey Harris led the way with 43 points, 12 rebounds and five 3-pointers, while Angie Ekdawy added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Defensively, Bailey McCracken collected six steals. Faith Christian (16-10) will travel to Roseville to take on top-seeded Valley Christian in the semifinals beginning at 6 p.m. today.
Tioga ended its run at 12-5.
Prep wrestling
Sutter Union High School placed fourth as a team in the Northern Section Masters Championships last weekend.
Individually, Sutter placed eight of its 10 wrestlers and earned two bids to the state championship in Bakersfield starting Thursday.
Carter De la Cerna (106 pounds) and Jesus Gutierrez (285 pounds) both battled back from early losses to earn second place in their weight class and a trip to Bakersfield.
Jacob Hodge (126), Trevor Carrier (152) and Ty Parker (197) each placed fourth place in their division.
On the girls side, Sutter’s Saralynn Simpson (137) wrapped up her sophomore season at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament in Stockton.
Simpson was transitioned to the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament due to a lack of available female wrestlers competing at the NSCIF masters tournament, Sutter assistant coach Aaron Benton said.
