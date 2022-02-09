Prep boys basketball
Sutter 67, Oroville 64 (3OT)
After a back-and-forth battle that featured many ups and downs for the Sutter Union High boys basketball team, sophomore Naseem Bhatti put the Huskies on top Tuesday night with a 3-pointer from the corner with five seconds left, lifting Sutter over Oroville at home in triple overtime.
Bhatti’s game-winner got Sutter to 12-14 overall and 7-4 in the Butte View League with one game left in the regular season.
Playoff brackets for all divisions are unveiled Saturday following the seeding meeting. If playoffs started today, Sutter would host Oroville again next Wednesday in the opening round of the Northern Section Division IV playoffs.
Sutter coach Nabeel Bhatti feels the team is playing well at the right time and can compete with anyone.
“We’re learning how to win,” coach Bhatti said.
Bhatti liked the way Sutter battled back all night. Amrin Mann, a junior, converted three free throws with 0.4 seconds left for three of his team-high 20 points to send the game into triple overtime.
Senior Caden Simmons added 23 points while sophomore Jagger Beck collected 15 rebounds and three blocks in the win.
Simmons, one of eight seniors on the roster, celebrated their final regular season home game with a victory in a game that was unprecedented for many in attendance.
“I have never been part of a triple overtime as a coach or player,” Bhatti said. “Give Oroville credit, they played hard … we just made a few more plays down the stretch. We’re playing well at the right time of the year.”
Sutter ends the regular season Friday at Orland. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Center 71, Marysville 58
Marysville suffered its first loss of 2022 when it fell at Center, 71-58, Tuesday.
The defeat dropped the league champions of the Pioneer Valley League to 22-4 overall and 8-1 in PVL action. Head coach Stan Easter’s squad wraps up the regular season in Olivehurst Friday for an 8 p.m. scheduled contest against rival Lindhurst (7-11, 2-4).
Prep girls basketball
Woodcreek 72, River Valley 21
The Falcons were home for the final time Tuesday and fell to Woodcreek by double digits. RV dropped to 1-20 overall and 1-9 in Capital Valley Conference action.
RV, within three after eight minutes, essentially lost the game in the second quarter when it was beaten, 21-6, to fall behind at the break, 34-16.
Woodcreek dropped another big quarter on RV, 25-6, in the third to blow it open.
RV ends the season tonight (Thursday) at Antelope. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Inderkum 77, Yuba City 37
Inderkum jumped on YC by 20 points after 8 minutes, en route to a commanding win over the Honkers.
YC fell to 15-6 overall and 5-3 in CVC action.
The Honkers wrap up the regular season at Woodcreek, beginning at 7 p.m. today.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 6, Oroville 0
Swaisy Van Dusen scored twice for Sutter Union in its commanding win at home Tuesday over Oroville.
Kylie Lemaster scored and had three assists for the Huskies (17-2-2, 10-0-1 BVL).
“With the win we won the Butte View League title,” Sutter coach Jeff Stanhope said Tuesday.
Sutter is at Orland today to wrap up the regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m.
Archery
Yuba City’s Caleb Quiocho won the National Field Archery Association’s Vegas Shoot last weekend.
Quiocho competed in the Compound Youth Male Division (ages 12-14). During the competition, archers shoot at a three-spot target at 20 yards away, according to the news release.
Quiocho shot 299 out of 300 on the first day and a perfect score of 300 on the second day, for a total score of 599 out of 600.
The NFAA Vegas Shoot is the largest archery tournament in the world attracting over 3,800 professional and amateur archers from 53 countries and all 50 states, the release stated.
Quiocho, 13, is an eighth grader at AeroSTEM Academy in Yuba City and has been shooting archery since the age of four.
He is coached by his father, Chase Quiocho, and world renowned archery coach George Ryals IV.
Quiocho is a member of the Yuba-Sutter Archery Association at the Allen Scott Youth Center in Marysville and the Wilderness Archery Team in Rocklin.