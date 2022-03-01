Men’s basketball
Following a second-place finish in the Bay Valley Conference for the first time in five seasons, the Yuba College men’s basketball team went into the Northern California Regional playoffs as an at-large bid and will be on the road starting Thursday.
The 49ers (19-9) earned a 10-seed and will play at No. 7 College of San Mateo (20-8) beginning at 7 p.m.
San Mateo finished third in the Coast North Conference behind City College of San Francisco and Las Positas – two teams that earned seeds in the top five.
Yuba and College of San Mateo did not play each other this season.
The three regional rounds are being played over a five-day span after the regular season was extended to accommodate the makeup of games that were postponed during the regular season due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a state news release.
The top four teams from each of the Northern California and Southern California regions will advance to the Elite 8 at West Hills College Lemoore from March 11-13.
If Yuba wins Thursday it will advance to round three set for Saturday at a time to be announced later.
Women’s basketball
The 49ers’ loss at Solano last week, 62-45, eliminated them from postseason consideration, according to Yuba head coach Stuart Welch.
Yuba finished its first full season in two years in third place in the Bay Valley at 12-4. Overall, Welch’s team was 17-10. Laney, out of Oakland, won the conference with a perfect 16-0 mark.
Individually, Raenette McCrae and Sienna Hundal were voted All-BVC.
Cheerleading
Sutter’s Union High’s cheerleading team came away with third place at the USA Nationals last month in Anaheim.
The team placed in the advanced division, according to a submitted news release. Sutter’s team this year is as follows: Haylee Martin, Lauren Betancourt, Lexi Lopez, Emily Kennedy, Bella Valencia, Ava Aleman, Crystal Chavez, Grace Ketterling, Rylie Clingan, Trinity Stone, Emma Evans, Emily Welker, Assistant Coach Payton Knoles and Head Coach Lori Franco.
Amateur boxing
Felix Guzman, 15, of Marysville’s Hit Squad Gym, beat Utah state champion, Ozmanny Sanchez in the 119-pound division last weekend.
Guzman hits the road to the nationals in Cleveland in April.
Prep softball
Marysville 5, River Valley 3
The Indians held off a three-run seventh from RV to take down the Falcons in their season-opener Monday at home, 5-3.
Maya Larsen, a University of Nevada commit, allowed three hits, three earned runs over seven innings to get the win in the circle.
Offensively, Mikayala Haggard had three hits and three runs batted in, while freshman Janis Sutton went 2-for-4 with an RBI in her varsity debut.
Jenissa Conway, a commit to the University of Michigan, added a double and scored three times.
Marysville (1-0) is in Vacaville Friday for a 3:30 p.m. scheduled game against Will C. Wood.
Prep baseball
River City 7, Marysville 1
Marysville opened its season last week and fell at home to River City, out of West Sacramento.
Marysville head coach Bill Rollins said four untimely errors and eight runners left on base was the difference.
At the plate, Matthew Haggard singled and scored a run.
Elijah Marin recorded his first RBI of 2022.
Marysville hosted Valley Christian out of Roseville late Tuesday in a game that went past the publication of the Appeal.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.