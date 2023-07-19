Drag racing runs deep in the Allsup family blood.
It began with Shawn Allsup, who slowly has started trickling it down to his children, a boy and girl.
The family lives in Yuba City and works on cars most of the waking moments of the day.
Currently, Shawn Allsup is working with Austin Allsup, his autistic 15-year-old son. Together the two work on and drive a 1991 Ford Mustang in 1/8th (660 feet) drag racing events all over the country.
The two returned home recently from the Rocky Mountain Race Week, which challenges drivers with a different drag strip each day for a week, while throwing in the requirement of 1,000 miles on the street in between tracks.
Shawn Allsup, who helped hand build the 1991 Mustang with parts from his old car, said the Rocky Mountain Race Week venture was a two-week vacation with his son, Austin, where they traveled over 4,000 miles hitting several different states in the process.
It was the second year with Rocky Mountain Race Week, and this season Austin Allsup came away victorious in the Junior Street Class 1/8th mile drag event.
“Austin has done very well for himself,” Shawn Allsup said.
Austin turned in a 9.074 second drag on his first day. Over five race days, Austin Allsup averaged 9.112 seconds.
No one goes faster than nine seconds in the 1/8th mile class, Shawn Allsup said.
In addition to the racing, Shawn Allsup said the venture is a great bonding experience with his son, a River Valley High School student and member of the school’s car club.
“We have learned a lot about each other,” Shawn Allsup said.
Austin Allsup has come a long way in life. As a high functioning autistic boy, Austin did not speak until he was 4 and has gone through many speech and social classes since he was 2-years-old, according to his mother, Amy Allsup said.
Austin still gets nervous from time to time, especially in crowds, his family said.
The beginning
Austin Allsup began his race career at Millennium Kart Racing in Yuba City where he would routinely run in large circles of 25 cars or more, Shawn Allsup said.
“We started off in go-karts on a track that did not sit too well with him,” Shawn recalled.
Austin is much more comfortable on his own with solely his father in the passenger seat as the two take on the drag tracks across the country.
“Drag racing is you and one other car typically, it’s not as chaotic for him with everything he has going on,” Shawn Allsup said. “He does not have too many variables to worry about as far as other cars and go-karts.”
Austin said he feels like a king behind the wheel of his 1991 Mustang.
“I feel good about it,” he said. “I’m not scared anymore.”
Up next Austin will be going for his California driver’s license when he hits 16, followed by a bump up to the 1/4th tracks.
Until then, Shawn and Austin will continue to tinker with their baby as they gear up for the Redwood Rally Sept. 26 – which hits Redding, Eureka and Oregon before returning to Redding where Austin got his NHRA license.
Once Austin turns 16, Shawn said he will turn his attention to his youngest daughter, Molly, who is ready right now to take the place of her older brother on the 1/8th mile track.