Amid the heat wave that has scorched the mid-valley all week, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team continues its homestand tonight (Friday) against Novato in the first of a three-game set at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Novato is a member of the California Collegiate League and is 0-3 on the year after a couple losses to Lincoln and a defeat at the hands of Healdsburg earlier this month.
This is the one and only series between Yuba-Sutter and Novato this summer. The Gold Sox improved to 10-4-1 after Wednesday’s 9-7 win over Humboldt. It was the third straight win for Ryan Dettman’s squad, with one more game with Humboldt scheduled for Thursday at home. Thursday’s outcome went past the Appeal deadline and will be updated on Saturday.
UC Davis product Jonah Hendrickson led the way Wednesday with four runs batted in, while Nevada’s Nate Vargas provided three RBI. Sutter Union High graduate Kyle Giovannoni fired four innings for the Gold Sox before exiting with an 8-4 lead.
Friday and Saturday’s games against Novato begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s finale is set for 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Park at 1431 C Street in Marysville.
Gold Sox camps
The first of two skills camps, taught by Gold Sox players and coaches, is set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. It is a baseball skills camp, designed for young ballplayers ages 6 to 14 years old, that runs through Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the team website.
Cost is $150 and includes a camp T-shirt and option to purchase lunch from the concession stand.
The team recommends that campers bring plenty of water and wear baseball attire.
The second camp is designed to be a youth hitting camp set up for July 11-12 where all campers, who sign-up, get a t-shirt and option to purchase lunch while at the two-day camp.
The camp costs $100 and more information is available at the Gold Sox website by searching baseball skills camp.
Attendance for both camps is limited to 150 campers.