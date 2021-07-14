Just like Major League Baseball, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox have hit the approximate midpoint of its season and are 16-8 on the year.
Yuba-Sutter has 16 home regular season games remaining before co-hosting the inaugural West Coast World Series with the Lincoln Potters beginning Aug. 7-13.
The event will be played at both Hard Rock Park and McBean Stadiums where a handful of games will be played at each site to gear up for a 16-team single-elimination tournament.
First year Gold Sox head coach Brock Ragatz said the WCWS is going to bring a lot of excitement to Yuba-Sutter.
He said right now there are summer collegiate teams coming from the Alaska League, the West Coast League and California Collegiate League where Lincoln plays out of.
The Division-I talent in Marysville will likely be plentiful, Ragatz said, during the second week of August.
“More good baseball (is) coming to Marysville,” he said.
Outside of a winless stretch against Lincoln during the first half of the season, Ragatz feels the Gold Sox are playing good baseball against its league counterparts.
He said while it was a slow start, the team picked up steam and will enter its first second-half homestand in a good place beginning Thursday against Folsom. Like always, Yuba-Sutter plays each Thursday through Sunday. On Friday, the team welcomes in Walnut Creek for a two-game set, before another battle with Folsom set for Sunday, July 18.
All games begin at 7 p.m., except Sunday when it is pushed up to 6 p.m.
While it won’t see Lincoln again in the regular season, Ragatz is hoping to get another crack at his former home in the playoffs.
Ragatz said Lincoln’s best trait is its ability to rally late in games.
“Lincoln presses the whole nine innings, that’s what sets them apart,” he said. “They play their best baseball late in the game. A lot of (our guys) haven’t played that type of talent (so) it’s good to see them compete against a team like Lincoln.”
Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C Street) and online at goldsox.com.