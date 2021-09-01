The Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics returned to Black Burn Talley Sports Complex in Yuba City this year, capping a shortened season and the first in-person activity for Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics since the pandemic began.
Sixty-two athletes competed against each other in a variety of drills that included fielding, double plays, running the bases and hitting.
Each athlete also received a medal designed by Northern California Special Olympics to reward their hard work.
To help with expenses, La Porte Snowmobile Club donated $15,000, Special Olympics volunteer Thomas Fetters said.
Fetters said that Marysville and Yuba City Knights of Columbus provided food for all of the athletes, while the American Legion Post 807 supplied the facility for the week.
The next Special Olympics event begins with the fall soccer season Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 807 headquarters, located at 5477 Feather River Blvd in Olivehurst.