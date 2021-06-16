Monster truck racing returns to Marysville Raceway Park beginning Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Tickets for both nights are on sale and can be purchased through http://www.marysvilleraceway.com or by calling 350-7275.
Due to the state’s successful reopening plan on Tuesday, California has lifted capacity restrictions for businesses, according to Marysville Raceway Spokesperson Jeszica Gage.
Gage said Marysville Raceway will be open at full capacity Friday and Saturday.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with the pit party/monster truck rides set for 5:30 p.m.
The show runs at 7 p.m. both nights, Gage said.
Adults and military tickets are $20, seniors (62+) and juniors 12-15 years old are $16. Children (3-11) are $8, under 2 are free.
Gold Sox open tonight at home against West Coast
Fresh off its sixth straight win, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox return home today (Thursday) to tackle West Coast beginning at 7 p.m. Yuba-Sutter hosts Lincoln Friday and West Coast again on Saturday and Sunday. All games begin at 7 p.m., except for Sunday, which is set for 6 p.m.
Gold Sox General Manager Tommy Lininger said the only change this week will be that Colusa Casino Stadium will be opening up to full capacity courtesy of the California reopening announced earlier this week.
Lininger said the stadium holds a maximum capacity of 3,800 fans.
There continues to be no mask mandate inside the stadium, according to an earlier report in the Appeal.
Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C St., Marysville) and online at goldsox.com.