In track and field, there are few events bigger than the California Interscholastic Federation state track and field championships, held each year at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
The state meet returned this year for the first time since 2019 and hosted schools up and down California, including several in the mid-valley region.
Yuba City High had six athletes qualify, including the Sac-Joaquin Section champion 4x100 relay team and two first-time shot put throwers.
YC head track coach Matt Lynch called the experience a once in a lifetime moment, especially since this was the full season for his squad in three years due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynch admitted that he was concerned at how his athletes would respond this year after essentially having two years of modified and condensed seasons due to COVID-19.
“We weren’t able to see the athletes’ full potential (during the COVID seasons),” Lynch said.
YC bounced back this year with 11 total school records and sent 12 athletes to the SJS Masters championships. The 4x100-meter relay team, consisting of senior Joaquin Porcayo, senior Michael Rojo, junior Dorsey Sanders and sophomore Amias Bazemore won the SJS title and advanced to the state championships as a team. The relay squad was joined by junior football stars Noah Dunham and Nick Afato, who both qualified in their first year throwing shot put. Together, the group traveled to one of the premier spectacles in the world for track and field, Lynch said.
“The caliber of athletes (at state) isn’t going to matched anywhere except for probably Texas,” Lynch said. “There were a lot of national records set that day so our boys were running and throwing against the top in the nation.”
Dunham was two spots away from the last qualifying slot, finishing 14th at the state preliminaries with a mark of 50 feet, 1.50 inches. Afato finished 19th after the first day with 46-5.
For both, it was their first experience at state with more possibly to come next year.
“This was the first real year, we were there to compete,” said Afato, who like Dunham is also a Division I football recruit.
Afato said being explosive on the football field transitions well to the pit for shot put and discus. The key, he said, is buying into the technique of throwing.
Lynch said Afato set a personal record of two feet at SJS Masters to finish third and quality for state.
As for the 4x100 team, it entered Buchanan fresh off breaking an 18-year YCHS record. The quartet’s mark of 42.43 was nearly reached at state, after Porcayo, Rojo, Sanders and Bazemore ran 42.65 to finish 19th in the field of 26.
While it wasn’t a qualifying mark, Lynch said with half of the quartet returning and one more waiting in the wing, state in 2022 could be a precursor to a bigger 2023 season.
“It could be another special year,” Lynch said. “At state the younger kids had a look that we are coming back.”
Bazemore, just a sophomore and the team’s anchor leg, said state was not intimidating given what he learned from his senior teammates this year.
“It wasn’t scary because I had that kid, Michael, running at every practice right next to me,” Bazemore said. “That inspiration was pretty cool.”
Bazemore is already running sub-11 seconds in the 100 and looks for more improvement next year.
Lynch will be looking to find a few more darlings with a similar mindset in hopes that the 4x100 can defend its SJS title.