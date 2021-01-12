Yuba College baseball hosts the sixth annual 49ers golf classic fundraiser Feb. 22 at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road in Marysville.
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 11 a.m.
On the agenda is a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin competition, longest drive battle and a raffle and silent auction.
There is a limited attendance of 100 golfers for this event due to COVID-19 protocols.
Each participant receives a Yuba College baseball hat and shirt, a golf cart, range balls and lunch and dinner. For more information, contact Yuba College head baseball coach Jason Hampton at 634-7725 or through email at jhampton@yccd.edu.