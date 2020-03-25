Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding coronavirus, Yuba College’s Hall of Fame sports committee decided to cancel this year’s dinner celebration.
“The situation is ongoing and we are uncertain when protocols and recommendations will return to normal (so) we have decided we will not find an alternate date for later this year,” said Erick Burns, chair of the committee, in a statement.
Burns said the 2020 class consisting of Jim Arnold (football 1987-88); Luke Byrnes (football, 1997-98); Liliana Partida (track & field 1976-78); Angela Vannucci (volleyball, 1998-99) and the 1984 baseball team will be celebrated with the 2021 class next year.
Special Olympics cancels events through June
The Office of the Special Olympics Northern California at Pleasant Hills has canceled all activities of Special Olympics through June 30 due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19. The spring sports schedule including bocce ball, swimming, track and all regional tournaments are canceled, according to a news release submitted to The Appeal. The Summer Games at UC Davis set for June 26-28 have also been canceled. A determination to reinstate softball season will be made after June 30, the release stated.
Special Olympics NorCal enriches the lives of more than 23,925 children and adults throughout the region, including Yuba-Sutter-Colusa through sports, education and athlete health.
Programs are free to all participants.