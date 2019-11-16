Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section cross country championships in Folsom at Willows Hills proved to be a special day for River Valley. Falcon runners were led by Jose Ledezma, who took first place (11:28) in the sophomore division and Eddie Jensen, who took fifth place (12:29) in the freshmen division.
“We have a lot of young talent and it’s just so fun to watch,” co-head coach Marie Kroeger said. “It’s great to see how they already work so hard and compete no matter the circumstances.
Ledezma has competed at the varsity level in league-play this season, but his coaches figured they would see how he fared in the sophomore slot for the section meet. It turns out he did just fine.
“He has such a natural ability as a runner,” co-head coach Eric Jessen said. “He’s one of those guys that you can always count on, he will for sure be a leader of this team come next season,” Jessen added.
One example of Ledezma’s relentless nature was when Kroeger noticed that his race had to restart due to physical contact within the first 100 meters.
“A lot of times the pushing and shoving can really get inside the head of a young competitor, but it didn’t phase Jose one bit. He stayed focused and it paid off in the end,” Kroeger said.
What’s next for the young competitor? Basketball.
“I was able to schedule a tryout for the team so I’ll start preparing for that and go from there,” Ledezma said.
As for Jensen, the coaching staff predicts he’ll be right there along side Ledezma as the seasons go on.
“He constantly practices like he’s competing on race day, it’s very cool to see and I can’t wait to watch him develop,” Jessen said.