With the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox getting ready for their third week of summer collegiate baseball starting Thursday against Palo Alto, it’s time to get to know the 2020 roster, many of whom are local and regional products.
Yuba-Sutter, currently 4-4 on the year, is still playing in front of a limited audience. Tickets for this week’s four-game series, running through Sunday, July 5 against Palo Alto, are available at GoldSox.com, limited to the first 100 fans per game as outlined in an agreement with the county due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Returning to the team is a mix of local and out of towners – some will be on the mound, while others are in the field and in the batter’s box throughout the summer. Kellen Brothers is a returning pitcher by way of Yuba College and Gridley, where he compiled a 2.94 ERA in 102 plus innings with 14 wins for the Bulldogs. Zach Carrell comes from UC Davis where he was a freshman pitcher this past spring prior to the shutdown of college sports due to the pandemic. Clayton Chipchase is back with the team for his second season. Chipchase, a Yuba City native, is a sophomore at Feather River who recently committed to Mount Marty College in South Dakota.
Kenny Lebeau is back to man second base for the Gold Sox following a tenure with Sierra College.
Family dynamic
There are several family members playing. The Gums brothers (Alec and Aiden) return this year. Aidan is a sophomore at University of Reno; while Alec is a fresh face into the Sierra College program out of the Roseville/Rocklin area.
The Boomgaarden duo (Kyle and Michael) both come from Yuba City and Feather River College, and will be entering their second year in Marysville playing for Yuba-Sutter.
Some of the newcomers include pitcher Jonathan Kimball (Sierra College by way of Mesa, Ariz); Stephan Klenske (Sacramento State by way of Carlsbad); Ryan Harvey (UC Santa Barbara by way of Roseville); Craig Schmich (Sierra College by way of Lincoln); Connor Harrison (Sierra College by way of Granite Bay); Ryan Fox (Abilene Christian University by way of Fort Worth, Texas); Josh Walker (Sacramento State by way of British Columbia); Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara by way of Woodland); Carter Benbrook (UC Santa Barbara by way of Sacramento); and Nathan Ade (Cal State Dominguez Hills by way of Davis).
Editor’s note: Some bios were not provided.