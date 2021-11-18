The Yuba College men’s basketball team returned to its home court for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 to kick off its home schedule of the 2021-22 season Thursday night against visiting Lassen in a nonconference single-game showdown.
Yuba College did not play basketball last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 49ers were quick to jump on Lassen in the opening half with 44 points, led by eight apiece by Jordan Bryant and Jacob Henry, en route to an 84-49 victory.
Darrius Kendall added nine in the opening half.
Henry, a Marysville High grad, finished a team-high 16 points and added eight assists. Konner Baroni chipped in a near double-double, posting 13 points and eight rebounds.
“It was a nice crowd, we got some uptempo going and the crowd got into it … It was a good game,” Yuba men’s coach Doug Cornelius said. “It was cool to finally be back playing.”
Yuba improved to 2-3 on the year with Feather River looming on Nov. 24 at home beginning at 6 p.m.
Colusa High grad and Lassen freshman Mason Saso scored six in the first half against Yuba as the Cougars (0-6) trailed 44-22 at the break.