Yuba College freshman Darrius Kendall looks to trap a Lassen player Thursday as the 49ers returned home for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. Yuba won its home opener over the winless Cougars, 84-49. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The Yuba College men’s basketball team returned to its home court for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 to kick off its home schedule of the 2021-22 season Thursday night against visiting Lassen in a nonconference single-game showdown. 

Yuba College did not play basketball last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 49ers were quick to jump on Lassen in the opening half with 44 points,  led by eight apiece by Jordan Bryant and Jacob Henry, en route to an 84-49 victory. 

Darrius Kendall added nine in the opening half. 

Henry, a Marysville High grad, finished a team-high 16 points and added eight assists. Konner Baroni chipped in a near double-double, posting 13 points and eight rebounds. 

“It was a nice crowd, we got some uptempo going and the crowd got into it … It was a good game,” Yuba men’s coach Doug Cornelius said. “It was cool to finally be back playing.” 

Yuba improved to 2-3 on the year with Feather River looming on Nov. 24 at home beginning at 6 p.m.

Colusa High grad and Lassen freshman Mason Saso scored six in the first half against Yuba as the Cougars (0-6) trailed 44-22 at the break. 

