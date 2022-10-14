YubaFC1.jpg

Yuba FC soccer players celebrate after the first goal of the home-opener of the Division I semi-professional United Premier Soccer League game at Honker Field in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Lily Bickham via Instagram

While he was a gifted multi-sport athlete at Yuba City High School, Pete Afato’s first love was always soccer – a sport that he played at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level at a school in Miami. 

Afato, 24, a graduate of Yuba City in 2017, has returned home to the Yuba-Sutter area with a new venture in mind. 

Tags

Recommended for you