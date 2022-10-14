While he was a gifted multi-sport athlete at Yuba City High School, Pete Afato’s first love was always soccer – a sport that he played at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level at a school in Miami.
Afato, 24, a graduate of Yuba City in 2017, has returned home to the Yuba-Sutter area with a new venture in mind.
With assistance and a few sponsorships from local businesses, Afato has orchestrated a semi-professional soccer league called Yuba FC that plays its home games on campus at Yuba City High School.
It’s a Division-I league based out of the United Premier Soccer League, where Afato used to play last spring as a captain for Roseville FC.
He now captains Yuba FC, alongside a number of players from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa and Butte County region. The team is 2-0 and has scored eight goals in its first two contests. Yuba FC continues its season at 4 p.m. Sunday with a road contest against San Leandro United Academy at Burrell Field in San Leandro.
Yuba FC is on the road through Oct. 22 before returning home to Honker Field on the campus of Yuba City High School for a contest against CD Oakland beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The next week, Yuba FC hosts San Leandro United Academy at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Honker Field (YCHS).
Afato said his goal with Yuba FC is to bring soccer back to the forefront in the Yuba-Sutter area, with a long-term goal to bring a local team into the UPSL oneday.
“One of my goals of starting this team was to help give hope and build a team the community can get behind,” Afato said in a statement. “We have never lacked for talent in the area, but it was the opportunities that always lacked. I started this team to finally bring opportunities to local players to showcase our talents to not only this area, but eventually on the national stage.”
Afato said if Yuba FC wins the league this season it will be promoted to the Premier division where there are leagues across the country.
Afato calls soccer a beautiful game that should be as popular as basketball, football and baseball in the United States.
He hopes that Yuba FC can be a kickstart for a bigger stage down the road.
“(In high school), we took pride in our school and team and wanted to be the best in the area. We wanted to prove we belonged with all the big schools from Sacramento, Davis, and the Bay Area,” Afato said. “Now it seems to be a struggle to even get kids out to tryouts. I hope our team ignites the fire within the next generation of players to play and continue working hard for their goals – and to dream big.”