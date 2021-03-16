Four days before the Yuba City High football team was scheduled to open its COVID-modified spring season, administration officials were informed that the game would not take place on Friday.
“Antelope contacted us today and informed us that they had a positive test and we will not be playing them on Friday,” Yuba City Athletic Director Joel Seaman said in a statement. “We are looking for a replacement now.”
Seaman said there was zero contact with Yuba City personnel and Antelope prior to the revelation of the positive test result.
Yuba City was supposed to have a five-game spring season that was set to start at home on Friday against Antelope.
Right now, Seaman said Yuba City is looking to replace Antelope with any school that borders Sutter County and has been tested for COVID-19 this week.
As for the rest of the schedule, the Honkers are traveling to crosstown rival River Valley next week (March 26) for the Mayor’s Cup, followed by a home bout against Pleasant Valley of Chico April 2, a trip to Roseville on April 9 and a home finale against Inderkum April 16.
For each game all home and visiting athletes will be allowed only two household family members to be in the stadium, Seaman said.
Yuba City last played a football game Nov. 15, 2019 against Placer (Auburn) in the Sac-Joaquin playoffs. The last time YC was at home for a game was Oct. 18, 2019 against Roseville.
This is a developing story and more will be released when it is available.