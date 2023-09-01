The Yuba City High girls volleyball team welcomed in the other section Thursday as Northern Section small school power Orland came to town for a cross-section battle at YCHS.
Both teams are young this year, with Yuba City relying on two freshman attackers, while Orland’s big block is just a sophomore.
The youth was on display Thursday through five sets, with Orland pulling away late to take down Yuba City on the road (25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 17-15).
The win moved Orland, last year’s NSCIF Division III runner-up, to 6-2 in 2023, while YC fell to 5-5.
The Honkers struck first, winning an overtime thriller in set one, 27-25 to pull ahead. It was a back-and-forth struggle in the opener with the teams exchanging leads twice and pulling even five times following an 18-all deadlock. Orland would get even in the second, courtesy of a plethora of attacking errors that YC committed, helping the Trojans jump ahead 10-7 and stay in front the rest of the way to win No. 2, 25-19.
Yuba City’s woes continued in the third when Orland again jumped in front early and made it to 10 first after sophomore Lillianna Rowe put one away in transition for one of her six kills. Sophomore Dottie Davis led Orland with 15 kills, while junior Meghan Noraas chipped in 11 off the team’s two-set attack of Gracie Cutshall (24 assists) and Ella McDermott (16).
After falling behind 17-12 in the third, YC made a last-ditch effort to climb back, thanks to a solid swing from freshman Madison Jackson on an overpass. Jackson finished with six kills, joining forces with Olivia Louis and Gracy Mansur who each dropped six of their own.
But YC immediately followed with a service error – one of miscues beyond the line to allow Orland to complete the final run of the set and win 25-16.
Yuba City wasn’t any better on offense, committing 41 attack errors on 160 attempts – a .025 percentage.
Despite its troubles, the Honkers rallied in the fourth to win 25-21 and force a winner take-all fifth set that Orland barely scraped by with a 17-15 victory to take the match.
Sophomore Chloe Gonzales led YC with 12 kills, while junior Tori Hernandez provided nine and Mattie Gonzales picked up 21 digs on defense.
Setter Avery Key had 22 assists in the loss.
Yuba City opens Capital Valley Conference action Tuesday on the road at 6:30 p.m. against Woodcreek of Roseville.
Orland travels to Anderson Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. scheduled match.
Colusa defeats winless Colfax
In other action, Colusa (9-5) eclipsed Colfax (0-7) in four behind Addison Lay’s 16 kills and 19 assists, while Elle Faris provided 14 Kills and 19 assists. Abril Guzman chipped in 22 digs.