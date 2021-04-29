Yuba City High varsity boys basketball canceled two home games after it was announced that a member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Athletic Director Joel Seaman.
Seaman said the team must enter into a 10-day quarantine protocol.
“We must cancel our game this Friday and next Tuesday,” Seaman said Thursday.
Yuba City was scheduled to play at home against Antelope Friday, followed by its finale with rival River Valley on Tuesday, May 4, at Yuba City High.
The next game on the schedule is at Bella Vista beginning at 7 p.m. on May 11.
Yuba shifts weekend series around
The 49ers home baseball game originally slated for Thursday, April 30 against Napa Valley has been rescheduled to a road game at Napa on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., according to head baseball coach Jason Hampton.
Hampton said Yuba College’s Friday home doubleheader remains on the schedule beginning at noon.
Fans are not permitted to attend, per Yuba College’s current policy for reopening athletics.
Thursday’s game was moved due to COVID protocols, according to a tweet from Yuba College.