Yuba City High football coach Aaron Gingery said he has long been a proponent of youth development and giving the younger generation the best possible foundation to grow their craft.
Gingery, 53, has been a head football coach at the prep level for the last 25 years at three different programs – his latest stop being Yuba City.
Gingery recently decided to retire from coaching to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests.
He leaves Yuba City with a cumulative 31-20 record in five years as the Honkers coach. In total, Gingery is 167-108-2 as a high school football coach. He won one section title at Granada (Livemore), reached a number of championship games while at Shasta (Redding), and advanced as high as the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs during his stint at Yuba City.
Gingery said it was without question a difficult decision to decide to retire from coaching.
“The hardest thing I ever had to do is go into my principal’s office and submit my resignation.”
YC administration praised Gingery for his work in developing local athletes on the gridiron.
“Aaron came in and won a lot of football games, made the playoffs every year, and we actually hosted quite a few home playoffs. He had a terrific run,” YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said in a statement.
Seaman said Gingery had a difficult job when hired to succeed John Ithurburn beginning in the fall of 2016.
“John Ithurburn was very successful here and left the program in great shape,” Seaman said.
It was a seamless transition, he said.
“Aaron stepped right in and continued that success, and now Aaron is leaving our program in great shape,” he said.
Though this was only a four-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gingery and Yuba City finished 3-1, with its lone loss coming in a barnburner-type atmosphere against powerhouse Inderkum.
The defense was the catalyst all spring, and one of the main reasons why Gingery’s final season was a success.
Earlier this week, Gingery helped six of his defensive players make the all conference team following the spring season.
The defense allowed 26 points in four games. In comparison, Roseville – a team Yuba City beat – relinquished 85 points in four games.
“I believe we’re one of the top programs in the (Sacramento) area right now,” Gingery said. “I am leaving the program in a stable position.”
Prior to Yuba City, Gingery coached at Shasta from 2002 to 2014. In the fall of 2014 Gingery was fired following an incident in which he was suspected of kicking a student football player in the groin area during practice.
Looking back Gingery said the alleged incident at Shasta was “unfortunate,” but in no way does it define him as a coach or person.
“I hold no ill feelings toward any player or parent,” he said.
In fact during his 25 years, Gingery said he has experienced very few problems with parents and boosters during his three coaching jobs.
“I am extremely fortunate that I have had the backing of my coaches, parents and the players,” he said.
Gingery plans to teach for four to six more years, as well as go many upcoming fun trips with his family.
“I want to thank the Yuba City administration, players and parents,” Gingery said. “The last five years have been enjoyable, successful and I am going to miss it a lot.”
Seaman said the position of head football coach at Yuba City is being advertised on multiple platforms, including the Sac-Joaquin Section website.
He hopes to hire a replacement before summer workouts begin.