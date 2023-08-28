For the second straight week, the Yuba City High School football team had its defense provide the winning moments of a game that pushed the Honkers to a 28-23 win over Galena (Nevada) and onto a 2-0 start on the year Friday night at Honker Stadium on the campus of Yuba City High School.
Unbeaten Yuba City heads into another crucial test against one of the largest schools in the Northern Section, Pleasant Valley, on the road Friday.
“I like tough games because it makes us tougher,” Yuba City head coach Willie Burns said.
Yuba City was in a battle in Week 1 of the regular season on Friday, facing a top-30 team out of the state of Nevada. Galena did not pull any punches, led by junior quarterback Colson Kermode. Kermode, who reportedly has an offer with the University of Nevada, according to a report first published by Nevada SportsNet, passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, including one with 6.6 seconds left on the clock to pull within two at 16-14 at halftime.
“That was a tough, gritty team and we need that,” Burns said.
Kermode’s rushing theatrics helped get Galena (1-1) ahead to begin the fourth and nearly by double-digits after chunking off a 54-yard run to get the Grizzlies into scoring position deep in YC territory. However, on the ensuing play, Yuba City knocked the ball loose and into the hands of track and field speedster Alec Palmquist, who went 89 yards the other way for a Honker touchdown and subsequent 22-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“The boy ran track and is a part of our amazing (4x400) team. He is no stranger to speed and no stranger to winning,” Burns said. “He just scooped it and took off … Once he took off we knew he was gone.”
Yuba City would extend its lead after Galena botched a punt snap a little later to give Yuba City the ball deep in Grizzly territory. Three plays later, quarterback DJ Atwal hit James Garceau in the flat for a scoring toss and 28-17 lead at the 7:07 mark of the fourth.
Galena, aided by a methodical drive by Kermode, pulled to within a touchdown with under 3 minutes left, forcing the Yuba City defense to answer the call again.
It did – this time with Xavier Butler playing the role of center field perfectly to pick off Kermode and give it back to his offense for the victory formation.
“Fortitude is the name of the game,” Burns said. “(The defense) stuck with it and when it counted they made the plays that turned this game around.”
Yuba City, already three wins shy of last year’s mark, heads into Chico this Friday for a 7 p.m. scheduled game against Pleasant Valley (1-0) – a team with two state titles in less than 10 years.
“We want the big teams, we appreciate PV (for) sticking with us because it’s always a good test and it makes us better,” Burns said.
Despite nearly 200 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Jagger Beck, the Sutter Union High football team fell at Chico, 26-24 on Friday.
The Huskies (1-1) had the ball at the Chico 2-yard line with four seconds left, but the team’s pass play was stopped by the Panthers (1-0)) to seal the win for the top-5 team in the MaxPreps Northern Section computerized rankings.
Killian Brucie led Sutter on the ground with 64 of the team’s 138 yards against Chico.
Sutter will take on McQueen, out of Reno, on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.
The Blazers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018 with a 56-8 win at Oroville on Friday.
Senior Xavier Gonzalez led the Lindhurst defense with 11 total tackles – four for loss – two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Junior quarterback Guillermo Raya accounted for three scores for Lindhurst – a 39-yard rushing touchdown and two passing tosses for 73 total yards.
Henri Reed had 13 rushes for 159 yards and three scores for the Blazers.
The reigning NSCIF Division IV champions blasted Anderson, 34-0, at home to kick off 2023.
Colusa’s Adan Travis rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
The RedHawks (1-0) are in Yreka this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled contest.