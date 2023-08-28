For the second straight week, the Yuba City High School football team had its defense provide the winning moments of a game that pushed the Honkers to a 28-23 win over Galena (Nevada) and onto a 2-0 start on the year Friday night at Honker Stadium on the campus of Yuba City High School. 

Unbeaten Yuba City heads into another crucial test against one of the largest schools in the Northern Section, Pleasant Valley, on the road Friday.

