Yuba City High head football coach Willie Burns said the plan surrounding Roseville dual-threat quarterback Brandon Graydon was to keep the 6-foot-1 senior in the pocket as much as possible Friday night for YC’s centennial homecoming game against the Tigers.
“When he does roll-out and has time he is dangerous,” Burns said.
Pre-game prognostications are only as good as execution, and YC failed to corral Graydon most of the night. Graydon passed for two and rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Roseville over the Honkers, 39-14 for its first win over YC in four tries.
YC fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Capital Valley Conference. Roseville went to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in CVC play.
“You give him time, he’ll kill ya,” Burns said. “We knew that … Congratulations to them.”
Burns sounded deflated late Friday, not only at the lack of execution defensively, but the amount of penalties committed by YC – some of which Burns called questionable.
There were multiple instances in the second half where calls were made and overturned that flummoxed Burns.
One play in particular came about the midpoint of the third when Roseville’s Brady Ranallo returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown after what Burns felt was a fair catch signal made by Ranallo.
“I have never seen it before,” Burns said. “The guy has one job and that’s to watch the (punt returner) but he didn’t see him throw his hands up for a fair catch.”
The punt return pushed Roseville ahead 25-7 in the third, but the Tigers were not done and perhaps received assistance again after a YC punt led to another fair catch dilemma that was initially ruled a fumble and Honker ball, Burns said.
But the call was reversed and possession was given back to Roseville because, as Burns was told, the fair catch/fumble was due to a YC player running into the punt returner.
“What they said is that he called a fair catch and we ran into him,” Burns said. “That’s why they got the ball back.”
Burns disputed that the Roseville punt returner signaled a fair catch that time, but was overturned and YC was put back on defense where it allowed another touchdown run from Graydon – this time from 30 yards away to extend the Tigers’ lead to 32-7 with less than 5 minutes left in the third.
While he did not like multiple calls made in Friday night’s defeat, Burns said he cannot control that part of the game. He reiterated that to his team in post-game.
“What we can control is how we react to bad situations,” Burns said. “We got to focus and do what we do: single-minded pursuit of excellence. We’ll fix it and get it turned around.”
Late in the fourth, YC gave its homecoming crowd a burst of excitement when junior Donny Supat returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown to trim the deficit down to 39-14.
Supat’s play was one of the lone bright spots to a defense that allowed over 300 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Offensively, YC quarterback Dhiraj Atwal completed 14-of-26 passes for 135 yards and a first-half touchdown to Brandon Hueth.
Senior running back Nick Afato led the team’s ground game with 33 yards on five carries.
YC is back next week to take on Antelope on the road.
YC’s centennial celebration
YC’s centennial celebration will continue Oct. 7 when the school will be recognizing YCHS alumni cheerleaders and past football players at halftime of the team’s home game against Woodcreek.
Andrea Dunham, one of the event organizers, said before kickoff that each alumni player will be honored on the field. Currently, Dunham said there will be players scheduled to appear from as far back as 1969.
At halftime, Dunham said 86 cheer alumni and the current varsity team will perform together as a part of the festivities.
The cheerleaders will range from 1977 to 2022, Dunham said.
More information will be unveiled later.
Other area scores
West Valley 52, Gridley 0
Colusa 32, Biggs 0
Pierce 28, Paradise 19
Center 20, Wheatland 0
Hamilton 51, Live Oak 8
Sutter 42, Colfax 6
Mesa Verde 28, Lindhurst 6