Yuba City High girls basketball head coach Daniel Hicks said the team executed Thursday’s game plan nearly to perfection, limiting Center’s opportunities and getting out of its gym with a win over an athletic, quick squad.
“They have two track athletes,” Hicks said. “(Yanna Sagun and Miessah Sagun) are faster than anybody on my team so our goal was this was not going to be a track meet.”
YC, almost from tip off, slowed the tempo and executed a half-court offense by finding open shooters like Karine Dhaliwal, who canned four of her five 3-pointers in the first half to set the tone for an eventual 44-35 win over the Cougars at Honker Gym in Yuba City.
YC improved to 9-2 and won’t play again until the Lincoln Tournament where it opens up against Capital Christian Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.
While the layoff is not ideal and occurred due to a COVID-19-related issue within the traveling party of Rio Linda, Hicks said the team will be continuing to work the game plan and keep the Honkers ready for their return to the court.
Dhaliwal, a senior, was almost uncanny in the opening half Thursday, dropping four 3s essentially from the same point to give Yuba City 27-16 in the second quarter.
Hicks knew that the perimeter game would not be an option for the whole 32 minutes, and when Center (4-4) began to play a little closer to Dhaliwal, YC began to look elsewhere for offense.
Senior Emma Geitner answered the call many times in the second half with buckets inside the key to keep the hosts in front. After Center cut it to four early in the third, Geitner converted two of her 11 points on a drive from the free-throw line, pushing YC ahead 38-31 in the final minute of the period. In the fourth, Isabel Carillo and Geitner played the tandem game a few times, with Carillo finding Geitner in the key for two and a 42-31 advantage.
A little later, Geitner returned the favor and dished it to the low block for Carillo to convert to get it to 11 points with 3 minutes, 17 seconds to go.
Dhaliwal led YC with 16 points, including five 3s, while point guard Timira Blackwell added 10 for the Honkers.
“Honestly, they did exactly what we practiced (Wednesday) and what we planned on doing,” Hicks said. “This team executed what we talked about.”
Huskies extend win streak to four
In other action on Thursday night, the Sutter Union boys basketball team (5-4) extended its win streak to four games with a 59-44 win over Winters.
Naseem Bhatti led the way with 27 points, while Amrin Mann added 19. Caden Simmons chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.