For many players on the Yuba City High girls basketball team, including junior Karine Dhaliwal, Friday night was the first opportunity to tip off on a grand stage against rival River Valley.
Dhaliwal, though a second-year varsity player, didn’t get to play competitively for YC last year due to the state regulations surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to still get our momentum,” Dhaliwal said.
Starting in the second quarter, Dhaliwal appeared very comfortable against RV, canning three of her game-high five 3-pointers, en route to 21 points, as YC blew out RV, 54-31, ending a 22-game skid for the program against its rival.
Led by Dhaliwal, YC (10-4, 1-1 Capital Valley Conference), hit 10 3s. Dhaliwal had five, Lauren Nelson and Pranida Puntaku delivered a couple each and Timira Blackwell added one.
“(We) can shoot the ball well,” Dhaliwal said.
Down after the opening quarter, YC came out like gangbusters to open the second and went on a 17-3 run to overtake RV (0-13, 0-1 CVC) for good.
In the second half, Emma Geitner converted a putback early in the third, while Dhaliwal netted another 3 from the wing, extending the run to 27-3 and lead to 35-17 with just over 5 minutes left in the quarter.
“Karine hit some key 3s to give them some momentum, but our girls battled and never gave up,” RV head coach Brad Nelson said. “Win or lose, I saw a focus in these girls that this game means a lot to them, the school, the city. They have been talking about it.
RV and YC will end the home-and-home series this year Jan. 27 at River Valley.
RV’s Taylor Nelson led the Falcons with 12 points on Friday, while Harmony Balchus converted two 3s in the loss.
RV, still looking for that elusive first win, is scheduled to travel to Roseville Monday, while YC is set to be in Fair Oaks Wednesday to take on Bella Vista. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.