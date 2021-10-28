Week 10 marks the end of the regular season for Sac-Joaquin Section teams, while the Northern Section plays through the first week of November to determine final playoff seeds and match-ups.
In the NSCIF, the postseason opt-out date will be Nov. 4 with the seeding meeting set for Nov. 6.
Teams that qualify for the playoffs can choose not to participate, so long as they opt-out by Nov. 4, the section stated in a news release.
According to the release, a school electing to opt-out must notify, in writing, the commissioner and sport advisory chair by the opt-out date, or risk a $1,000 fine.
To reduce the fine to $500, school administration must present a corrective action plan at the next executive council meeting and attend the administrative workshop in August, the section stated.
The section seeding meeting for football is 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Red Bluff High School library conference room, located at 1260 Union St. It is open to the public.
The following is a breakdown of where the mid-valley is headed tonight and Saturday in week 10 of the prep football season.
Yuba City (6-3, 4-1 CVC) vs. Woodcreek (7-2, 3-2 CVC)
The Honkers come into senior night with plenty to play for, including a piece of a Capital Valley Conference championship with a win and an Antelope loss at River Valley.
Antelope (8-0), the projected No. 2 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Division II playoffs, will travel to Yuba City to take on the Honkers’ crosstown rival, River Valley (1-7, 1-4) to end the regular season.
In addition to a league title, Yuba City is trying to solidify a home playoff game next week. To date, Sacramento MaxPreps projects the Honkers as the No. 5 seed to host Golden Valley (Merced) in division III.
Both Yuba City matchups are set to begin at 7:15 p.m. today (Friday).
Marysville (5-4, 1-3 PVL) at Foothill (1-7, 1-3 PVL)
The Indians travel south tonight to conclude the regular season at Pioneer Valley League foe Foothill. Marysville is in desperate shape of a win after dropping three of its last four games by a combined 10 points.
Currently, Sacramento MaxPreps does not have Marysville in the playoffs, but that could change at Sunday’s selection show beginning at 1:30 p.m. To view from home, visit https://bit.ly/3BoUEnI (sign-in is required).
Kickoff from Sacramento is set for 7:15 p.m.
Sutter (6-1, 4-0 BVL) vs. Corning (1-7, 1-3 BVL)
The Huskies, like most in the Northern Section, are down to their final two games starting tonight at home for senior night against Corning. With 29-straight Butte View League victories, Sutter is on the brink of another league title in its last year in the section.
Next year Sutter will transition to the Sac-Joaquin to compete in an expanded PVL format.
A win tonight over Corning and a Gridley loss at Oroville puts Sutter two games up on Gridley with one game to play.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Wheatland (3-6, 2-2 BVL) vs. Las Plumas (3-4, 2-2 BVL)
After a close loss last week to Gridley, Wheatland wraps up the regular season tonight at home against Las Plumas.
Wheatland, currently projected to be a No. 6 seed in the Northern Section Division III playoffs, will be trying to bolster its postseason resume. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Colusa (6-2, 1-2 SVL) at Live Oak (1-6, 0-4 SVL)
Colusa is trying to play its way into one of the top two seeds in division IV tonight when it travels to Sacramento Valley League foe Live Oak in the second to final game of the season.
The RedHawks are in the No. 2 slot currently with a slight chance of moving past University Prep into the No. 1 spot, according to the NSCIF playoff points.
Colusa ends its season Nov. 5 at East Nicolaus, which is seeded outside of the playoff picture at ninth currently, according to the points. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Durham (5-3, 3-2 SVL) at Pierce (5-3, 3-1 SVL)
The one area Saturday game features Pierce at home against Durham in a Sacramento Valley League contest beginning at 2 p.m. in Arbuckle.
Pierce – a half-game behind SVL leader Paradise with two games left – will be looking to bounce back following a 42-7 loss to the Bobcats a week ago.
Pierce is sitting at the No. 4 seed in D-IV with a chance to move up to three in the final two contests.