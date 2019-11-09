After being handed a No. 10 seed in the playoffs, Yuba City High made a statement win on Friday defeating Christian Brothers 54-19.
While it was easy to get lost in the outstanding six touchdowns scored by Erik Palmquist, the Honkers truly showed they’re a team with a lot of depth.
Both the offense and defense are very well-balanced. With unsung heroes like Dane Tedder and Gehrig Larrigan (both juniors) I would expect the Honkers to give No. 2 Placer a run for their money.
To any Yuba-Sutter sports fanatic this does beg one question though, who would win a Yuba City vs. Sutter match-up if it were to be played next week? Spoiler alert: I have no idea.
Both teams are very well-coached, have a lot of skill in the ground game and have defenses that can lock up offenses in critical situations.
It would certainly be a game for the ages. This also makes the mind start to ponder, what if both schools somehow combined with River Valley and formed some sort of Sutter County super team? I think they’d rival just about any team in Northern California.
***
This week in sports is a busy one. We’ve officially reached the football-basketball overlap at both college and professional levels. High school hoops are also right around the corner with most schools holding tryouts in the next couple of weeks.
In the prep football playoffs, Yuba City will travel to Auburn to play No. 2 Placer in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.
Meanwhile, in the Northern Section, the first round will get underway Friday. In Division III: No. 8 Wheatland travels to play at No. 1 West Valley; No. 5 Live Oak will play at No. 4 Paradise; No. 3 Lassen plays host to No. 6 Corning and No. 2 Sutter will welcome No. 7 University Prep to Wayne Gadberry Field. All games start at 7 p.m.
In Division IV: No. 1 East Nicolaus will host No. 8 Willows while No. 4 Colusa welcomes No. 5 Mt. Shasta.