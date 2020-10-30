Editor’s Note: High Schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are being released for the upcoming fall season in January. If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Football is back within the Yuba City Unified School District in preparation for a scheduled January restart of the fall 2020 season.
YCUSD superintendent Doreen Osumi in a recent email interview that football athletes have been cleared to participate in conditioning drills in “pods of 10,” with official practice set to begin Dec. 7.
For the Yuba City High football team that means about a month of preparation before it hosts Vanden in its delayed opener on Jan. 8.
Osumi said it has not yet been determined whether the school district will permit fans in the stands of its home games due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus.
Yuba City, 7-5 a year ago under head coach Aaron Gingery, is home five times during its 10-game regular season. Following a road game against Marysville on Jan. 15, Yuba City hosts Rocklin for homecoming Jan. 29, Antelope on Feb. 5, Inderkum on March 12 and Woodcreek to close out the season on March 19.
The Mayor’s Cup switches over River Valley this year, and is scheduled to be played on Feb. 12.
The rest of the schedule features a trip to Chico to tackle Northern Section power Pleasant Valley on Feb. 19 and a back-to-back road trip out of the area to take on Bella Vista (Feb. 26) and Roseville (March 5).
All games will begin at 7:15 p.m. except PV, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.