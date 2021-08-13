Due to a positive COVID-19 case within the varsity football team, Yuba City High School has shutdown practice until at least Tuesday, according to a statement from Athletic Director Joel Seaman.
Seaman said the team’s 2021 home-opener against Vanden (Fairfield) is likely to be pushed one day from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21.
“Looks like we will be moving the games to Saturday,” Seaman said in a statement, “… But we are still waiting on word from the refs and see if they will have enough for us on Saturday.” Seaman said, if confirmed, the home opener will start with the freshman at 3 p.m., followed by JV at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Yuba City is beginning a new era with veteran varsity assistant coach Willie Burns taking over for recently-retired Aaron Gingery.
Gingery left Yuba City with a cumulative 31-20 record in five years as the Honkers coach. This past spring, Gingery and YC went 3-1 in the COVID-modified season.
Burns’ first season at the helm is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 21 against Vanden, followed by another home game against Lincoln on Aug. 27 and a trip to Chico to take on Pleasant Valley on Sept. 3, rounding out the nonconference portion of the schedule.
All games, including Vanden, are subject to change due to COVID-19.
When the season starts, Seaman said fan attendance will be like any other year with COVID vaccines not being required of anyone in and around the facilities.
However, Seaman said the situation remains fluid.
River Valley resumes practice
Following a week of quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, River Valley High football is back on schedule to kick off its season Aug. 20 at Sheldon (Sacramento), Athletic Director Phil McCaulley said.
The Falcons will be on the road three consecutive weeks to begin 2021. After Sheldon, RV travels to River City Aug. 26 and Del Oro Sept. 10.
The team’s first home game will be against Pleasant Valley on Sept. 17.
McCaulley said all outdoor sporting events, including football, will not have mask mandates in place.
“Outdoor (events) masks are optional and indoor (events) masks are required,” he said.
As for vaccination status, McCaulley said the administration is not asking for proof currently for any athletic contest.
The school is preparing for no capacity restrictions for the team’s home opener on Sept. 17.