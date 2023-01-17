The Yuba City High girls soccer team continues to lead the area in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized strength of schedule poll, coming in No. 30 in this week’s rankings. 

The Honkers (12-3-1) won its second Capital Valley Conference game last week with a 9-0 shutout of crosstown rival River Valley amid a steady rainstorm at River Valley on Friday. 

