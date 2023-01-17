The Yuba City High girls soccer team continues to lead the area in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized strength of schedule poll, coming in No. 30 in this week’s rankings.
The Honkers (12-3-1) won its second Capital Valley Conference game last week with a 9-0 shutout of crosstown rival River Valley amid a steady rainstorm at River Valley on Friday.
Three YC players each scored multiple goals, led by Lorelai Miller, who tallied four to increase her season total to 40 goals and 77 points – both tops in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Statistical leaders in the SJS via MaxPreps are recognized with at least five games recorded. Stats are updated nightly through coach submissions, according to MaxPreps.com.
Miller and YC sit fifth in the CVC heading into a home bout against Roseville Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Honker Field.
The mid-valley No. 2 team in the SJS MaxPreps rankings is Sutter (12-3), who comes in ranked 58th as of Jan. 16. The Huskies continued Pioneer Valley League action at home against No. 16 Colfax (13-1-1) late Tuesday in an outcome unavailable by the Appeal deadline.
The MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.
MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
A missing score should be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page, according to the release.
Schedules can also be updated by MaxPreps upon request from schools.
Despite a 6-0 win over YC, the River Valley boys soccer team dropped to an area-best No. 43 in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The Falcons (4-3-3, 3-2-2 CVC) continues the week at Bella Vista Friday and opens next week at unbeaten Inderkum on Jan. 24.
Bella Vista opens this week’s rankings No. 20 in the SJS poll, while Inderkum is No. 3 in the section.
RV is home next beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 against Woodcreek.
With a 2-1 PVL finish in games including Monday, the Marysville High girls basketball team ended up No. 20 in the SJS rankings published Jan. 16 by MaxPreps.
Marysville (16-3) has won its last two games, capped by a double-digit win at Wheatland where four Indians dropped double figures.
Karisma Briggs scored a team-high 21 points against the Pirates.
The Indians are back home today against rival Lindhurst (1-15) beginning at 7 p.m. at MHS.
No. 2 in the mid-valley continues to be Faith Christian, who’s ranked No. 43 in the section this week.
The Lions, a Division VI team in the SJS, won its first two league games and continues action at 3-0 Valley Christian, of Roseville, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Despite its 10th straight double-digit win last week at Twelve Bridges, the Marysville boys basketball team dropped a spot in the MaxPreps section rankings to No. 35 as of Jan. 16.
Against Twelve Bridges, Marysville senior Amrin Mann led the Indians against Twelve Bridges with 32 points, while Shawn Smith added 17.
Mann’s latest output increased his career scoring total to over 1,000 in his prep career that has spanned Sutter and Marysville.
Marysville (15-3, 4-0) continues its season at Lindhurst (5-10) today at 7 p.m.
YC (10-7) dropped seven spots to No. 55 in the section following its third straight CVC loss to open the league season. The Honkers resume the year at No. 28 Bella Vista Thursday at 7:30 p.m.