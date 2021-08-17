Yuba City High School has reopened its football facility following last week’s quarantine period and is scheduled to begin its 2021 fall campaign at home Saturday against Vanden of Fairfield.
YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said the school is not planning to enforce any capacity restrictions at Honker Stadium as of now.
Seaman said no one will be asked to show proof of vaccination status at the entrance gate.
“As of today, no restrictions on anyone or anything. Just like the good ole days,” Seaman said Tuesday in a statement.
Seaman said Yuba City is not testing any of its athletes at the moment, but they could revisit that in the future.
Yuba City is scheduled to host a tripleheader against Vanden beginning with the freshman game at 3 p.m., junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
It’s the first game for the Honkers since their COVID-modified season in the spring, where Yuba City went 3-1 under former coach Aaron Gingery. Vanden also played in the spring and finished 3-2 overall.
Saturday’s game marks the first week of a full 10-week season in front of fans.
Seaman said masks are optional at outdoor sporting events.
“As a teacher at YCHS, our policy for the district is that masks are required for all indoor classes, and that masks are optional when outdoors,” Seaman said. “So, masks will not be required for our football games.”
River Valley opens Friday on the road
River Valley begins its season with the first of a three-week road trip at Sheldon (Sacramento).
After Sheldon, RV travels to River City on Aug. 26 and Del Oro Sept. 10.
The team’s first home game will be against Pleasant Valley on Sept. 17.
RV Athletic Director Phil McCaulley said all outdoor sporting events, including football, will not have mask mandates in place.
“Outdoor (events) masks are optional and indoor (events) masks are required,” he said.
As for vaccination status, McCaulley said the administration is not asking for proof currently for any athletic contest.
Marysville prepares to reopen football
Marysville will open its football gates for the first time in 18 months on Friday when it hosts Woodland in a nonleague game.
It will mark the debut of coach Jordan Holmes, a former University of Oregon center who played for a Bowl Championship Series title during his Ducks career.
Athletic Director David Chiono said Marysville will follow the guidance set forth by the California Department of Public Health.
“The CDPH says if you’re outside you don’t need a mask,” Chiono said.
Chiono said masks will be required at all indoor events like girls volleyball, which wasn’t played last fall due to COVID-19.
However, Chiono said there will not be an active enforcement of the facial covering mandate.
“I am not the mask police,” he said. “We’re going to suggest things but not mandate. We hope they’re vaccinated and hope they wear a mask.”
Chiono said, so far, the public is abiding by the rules.
During last Friday’s girls volleyball match, Chiono said about 95 percent of attendees entered the facility wearing a facial covering.
He said masks will be available at each sporting event in Marysville this year.
All games and events are subject to change due to COVID-19.