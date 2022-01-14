Yuba City’s soccer rivals will meet for the final time in the regular season Tuesday, with the YC girls team hosting RV at 7:30 p.m. and the RV boys welcoming in YC to Falcon Stadium at 6 p.m.
YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said the girls matchup appears like it will be played.
He said due to it being an outdoor sport, Honker Field will have no restrictions placed on the teams, game personnel and fans.
RV Athletic Director Phil McCaulley said as of now the boys soccer game will be played on Tuesday with no masking restrictions.
“With COVID and the times we are living in there is always a chance that the soccer games could be postponed, but as of right now all soccer games are on next week,” McCaulley said.
Girls match-up
The YC girls team comes in with a record of 6-7-1 overall and 1-4-1 in Capital Valley Conference action. The Honkers, coached by Jerry Schicht, have dropped five straight games. The team’s last win came against RV, 7-0, on Dec. 10.
Lorelai Miller leads the team in scoring with 19 goals, while Mia Ramos has added nine scores and eight assists through 14 games.
“The Yuba City girls have worked very hard toward a successful season. Together, they have continually overcome the barriers presented by COVID-19 and showed great commitment through the offseason, the summer and every day since the season started,” said Schicht, whose team played at Antelope Friday night in a game that went past the publication date. “Each player continues to grow both on and off the field, which is a primary program goal, and the team as a whole improves and grows more with each game.”
YC leads the rivalry series the past five years, 8-2-1 over RV.
The Falcons’ last victory came on Jan. 18, 2018 by a score of 2-1 over YC.
RV comes in winless this season at 0-9 overall and 0-6 in league.
Coomes said, due to COVID health and safety protocols and academic reasons, the Falcons have not been fully staffed for much of this season.
“This has been a tough year for this team leading up to this point in the season,” Coomes said. “Through all of that they have stayed positive and kept themselves in the game until the very end.”
Coomes said despite the team’s difference in record he loves anytime that RV battles YC.
“My favorite part of these games is watching the seniors for both teams digging as far down as they can to have the final bragging rights of who won,” Coomes said. “I will be focused on my RV seniors Isabella Ruiz, Azucena Valencia, Victoria Dominguez (and) three-year captain Gabriella Ruiz take the field and fight for those bragging rights.”
Boys match-up
River Valley holds a commanding series advantage the past five years over YC, with the Falcons leading 7-1-2 since 2017.
This year, at least on paper, looks to have a similar theme with RV coming in at 4-4-1 overall and 2-3-1 in CVC play. The Falcons, coached by Abel Franco, snapped a winless skid on Wednesday with a 4-3 victory over Woodcreek, earning their second win in conference.
YC (0-9-1, 0-5 CVC) comes in still searching for that first win in 2021-22. The team, coached by Erik Soli, isn’t intimidated that the odds may be against the Honkers on Tuesday.
He knows his team will come in ready to battle it out against its rival.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be out there and playing again, and these Yuba City vs. River Valley games are the pinnacle of the season for my athletes,” Soli said. “My favorite part of these rivalry games is the fact that I know my athletes will give their all, and no matter how the season has gone I seem to get the best out of my athletes during these rivalry games.”
YC’s last win in the rivalry came during last year’s COVID-19 modified season when the Honkers bested the Falcons, 1-0, back on April 27.
YC hosted Antelope on Friday, but the outcome was unavailable by the publication date.
Franco did not respond prior to the Appeal’s deadline.
All games are subject to change or postponement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.