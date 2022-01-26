Yuba City’s basketball rivalry will come to an end in the regular season this week with both the YC and River Valley High boys and girls teams meeting on the floor beginning tonight with the girls team, according to YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman in a statement Wednesday.
Seaman said both games remained scheduled as of now.
The YC-RV boys will play Friday at 7 p.m. at YC. Seaman said a limited number of tickets will be pre-sold at both student stores with no tickets sold on gameday at the door.
“They are available now,” Seaman said in a statement.
Masks are also required by everyone in attendance Friday, Seaman said.
Girls matchup
YC won the initial match-up at home earlier this month, 54-31, behind 21 points and five 3-pointers from junior Karine Dhaliwal. Since then the Honkers (11-5, 2-2 Capital Valley Conference) have only played two games – and none since Jan. 14 – due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
YC is scheduled to return for the first time since a 10-point loss to Roseville on Jan. 14 tonight at River Valley (1-17, 1-5 CVC).
Head coach Dan Hicks said his team should be at full strength today.
“We should be at full strength when we go to RV,” Hicks said.
Hicks commended the team for stepping up during the last few weeks when they lost a number of players for COVID-related issues.
“The kids worked hard (to get) ready for the next game,” Hicks said.
RV head coach Brad Nelson doesn’t expect to have a healthy roster until February.
“COVID made its way through our program at all levels,” Nelson said in a statement Wednesday.
Nelson is hoping to do what he can with who he has tonight against a talented YC team.
“We want to show up and compete,” Nelson said. “We believe if we do the character things right, good things will happen.”
Boys matchup
RV will be looking for the regular season sweep Friday when it travels over to YC for the season finale between the teams.
The Falcons won 41-38 at home earlier this month over the Honkers. Since then it has been a bit of a tailspin with injuries and COVID-related issues on both squads, leaving active rosters very small.
RV (8-12, 1-3) has lost three straight games since the YC battle, while the Honkers (3-19, 0-7) have yet to earn a win in 2022 with multiple double-digit losses during the skid.
RV was in Antelope late Wednesday playing a game that did not finish by the publication date.