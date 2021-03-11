For the second time this year, River Valley and Yuba City High School squared off in a girls tennis dual Thursday afternoon at Yuba City High School.
But for many players, it was the first time picking up a racquet to play.
Julissa Pacheco of Yuba City was one in particular who had never held a racquet or put on a YC uniform before Thursday’s match.
Pacheco said while COVID-19 prolonged things a bit, it was good to finally be able to play.
The result – a straight-set 6-0, 6-0 defeat to her counterpart from River Valley – was secondary, Pacheco said, to getting the experience.
“(It’s) not so much about winning,” she said.
Pacheco said navigating through the pandemic up to now has been hard, but she has learned a few tricks, mostly on the tech side, on ways to get her studies and activities done.
She and her teammates use what is called a “Team App” to plan the season with head coach Veronica DeLeon.
DeLeon said transportation to and from the different sites has been challenging, because of the guidelines surrounding travel.
“I can only take two in a nine-person van,” DeLeon said.
DeLeon said she also lost an assistant due to multiple seasons being crammed into one. Her assistant is coaching the diving team this year.
So it remained up to DeLeon and the players to stay on top of their virtual communications in order to complete the modified season.
“I just wanted the kids to have fun,” she said. “That’s what it is all about.”
River Valley – a veteran team that swept Yuba City on Thursday, 9-0– also had a player making their long-awaited return to action.
Sureen Heer, the Falcons senior No. 1 player, hadn’t played a competitive tennis match in almost a year.
Heer said the last time she had even held a racquet was March 14, 2020. Due to family concerns surrounding COVID-19, Heer remained sidelined. However, lower case counts and clearer safety guidelines enabled the senior to get back on the court and compete for her school.
She said she’s diligent about covering her face during the match, while remaining physically distanced from her teammates and opponents during the day.
She and her opponent, Ashleen Gill, of Yuba City, do not shake hands and remain on opposite sides during each of the water breaks.
It’s not ideal, but it allows Heer to return to more of a normal senior year.
“I am glad I was able to play,” Heer said.
River Valley returns home to host Woodcreek today (Friday, March 12). Yuba City is at Bella Vista Wednesday, March 17. Matches begin at 3:30 p.m.